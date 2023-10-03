Tory London Assembly member Andrew Boff kicked out of Suella Braverman's speech for 'heckling'

Andrew Boff said Suella's speech was making the Tory party look "transphobic and homophobic". Picture: Global/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The Tory London assembly chair was escorted out of the Home Secretary's Conservative Party Conference speech on Tuesday after he was accused of "heckling".

Footage captured by The News Agents' Emily Maitlis shows Andrew Boff, who has been chair of the London Assembly since 2023, being escorted out of the conference by police.

It came after Ms Braverman described “gender ideology” as a “poison” in modern Britain.

In reply, Mr Boff could be heard saying: “There’s no such thing as gender ideology."

He was immediately tapped on the shoulder by security, who said they would have to "make" him leave Ms Braverman's speech.

A police officer then escorted Mr Boff out of the building, with the London Assembly member insisting: "It’s tripe. It’s just a homophobic rant."

Ms Braverman has since called for him to be let back into the conference.

"Andrew Boff’s heckles were silly but I think he should be forgiven and let back into conference," the home secretary said.

Audience member just escorted from the main hall by police during Suella speech. Very quiet if protesting. We couldn’t hear his message clearly. pic.twitter.com/aHVrxGkEPk — emily m (@maitlis) October 3, 2023

Speaking after he was ejected from the event for "heckling", Mr Boff said: “This trash about gender ideology is making our Conservative party look transphobic and homophobic.

"This is not what the Conservative party is about.”

Mr Boff has put himself forward to be the London mayoral candidate six times.

Andrew Boff’s heckles were silly but I think he should be forgiven and let back into conference — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 3, 2023

In her speech, Ms Braverman vowed that sex offenders will be unable to change their name or gender, while also warning of a "hurricane of migration".

The Home Secretary also took aim at their opponents in the Labour Party, insisting "they like open borders".

"The migrants coming in won't be taking their jobs," she said.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

"In fact, they are more likely to have them mowing their lawns or cleaning their homes.

"They love soft sentences. The criminals who benefit from such ostentatious compassion won't be terrorising their streets or grooming their children."