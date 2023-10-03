Tory London Assembly member Andrew Boff kicked out of Suella Braverman's speech for 'heckling'

3 October 2023, 17:36

Andrew Boff said Suella&squot;s speech was making the Tory party look "transphobic and homophobic"
Andrew Boff said Suella's speech was making the Tory party look "transphobic and homophobic". Picture: Global/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Tory London assembly chair was escorted out of the Home Secretary's Conservative Party Conference speech on Tuesday after he was accused of "heckling".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage captured by The News Agents' Emily Maitlis shows Andrew Boff, who has been chair of the London Assembly since 2023, being escorted out of the conference by police.

It came after Ms Braverman described “gender ideology” as a “poison” in modern Britain.

In reply, Mr Boff could be heard saying: “There’s no such thing as gender ideology."

He was immediately tapped on the shoulder by security, who said they would have to "make" him leave Ms Braverman's speech.

A police officer then escorted Mr Boff out of the building, with the London Assembly member insisting: "It’s tripe. It’s just a homophobic rant."

Ms Braverman has since called for him to be let back into the conference.

"Andrew Boff’s heckles were silly but I think he should be forgiven and let back into conference," the home secretary said.

Speaking after he was ejected from the event for "heckling", Mr Boff said: “This trash about gender ideology is making our Conservative party look transphobic and homophobic.

"This is not what the Conservative party is about.”

Mr Boff has put himself forward to be the London mayoral candidate six times.

Read More: Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses Human Rights Act as the 'Criminal Rights Act'

Read More: Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell

In her speech, Ms Braverman vowed that sex offenders will be unable to change their name or gender, while also warning of a "hurricane of migration".

The Home Secretary also took aim at their opponents in the Labour Party, insisting "they like open borders".

"The migrants coming in won't be taking their jobs," she said.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman
Home Secretary Suella Braverman. Picture: Getty

"In fact, they are more likely to have them mowing their lawns or cleaning their homes.

"They love soft sentences. The criminals who benefit from such ostentatious compassion won't be terrorising their streets or grooming their children."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Former president Donald Trump

Judge deals Donald Trump a setback over fraud trial evidence

Craig N. Ross Jr

Fingerprint on ransom note leads police to missing girl and kidnap suspect

Donald Trump

Donald Trump demands Republicans cancel remaining presidential primary debates

Rishi Sunak at the Conservative Party Conference

General election 'not what the country wants', says Rishi Sunak despite party clashes and rows over HS2

Ross has been charged with kidnapping of the first degree.

Pictured: Suspect in kidnapping of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena in New York

Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'

Human rights act should be 'criminal rights act', Braverman claims as Tory frogmarched out for 'softly-spoken heckling'

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges

Teresa Hanson has been sentenced to life in prison

Woman who stabbed her husband of 34 years through the heart then went back to chopping onions jailed for life

Nigeria Refinery Explosion

Explosion at illegal oil refinery site ‘kills at least 15’ in Nigeria

Tupac Shakur's final moments revealed as never-before-seen images surface of rapper's final moments

Tupac Shakur's final moments revealed as never-before-seen images surface of rapper before fatal shooting

Jack Pointer Mackenzie toured with JLS from 2009 until 2021

JLS 'original member' dies age 35 as Aston Merrygold shares heart-wrenching tribute

A viral TikTok video shows a figure removing the protest signs plastering the shop front.

Mysterious figure seen taking down protest signs from store where shopkeeper filmed 'throttling' suspected shoplifter

The hummus was meant for popular restaurants such as Nando's and The Ivy

Factory worker jailed after lacing hummus made for Nando's and The Ivy with rubber gloves and metal ring pulls

Conservative Susan Hall has been accused of deploying "dog-whistle" politics in her bid to be London's mayor after claiming Jews are "frightened" under Labour's Sadiq Khan.

Sadiq Khan hits back at 'xenophobic' comments from Tory rival suggesting Jewish people are frightened of him

Kate and William play table tennis on visit to mark the start of Black History Month

Ping pong Princess! Kate and William go head-to-head at table tennis on visit marking start of Black History Month

People fleeing from the shopping centre in Bangkok, Thailand

At least two dead after shooting at major shopping centre in Bangkok

Latest News

See more Latest News

School Shooting-Michigan

Parents of US boy who killed four fellow students to face manslaughter trial

Residents furious over plans for 300ft-high 'Las Vegas Sphere' in East London

Residents furious over plans for 300ft high 'Las Vegas Sphere' set to land in East London

A bomb disposal expert works next to a car after the explosion in Ankara on Sunday

Turkey detains nearly 1,000 following suicide bomb attack in Ankara

Sunak has refused to budge on whether HS2's northern leg has been scrapped

'Not going to be forced into making decisions': Rishi Sunak refuses to clarify future of HS2 northern leg
The group of shoplifters had tried to make off with goods worth £3,000 from an Essex Tesco

Thieves trying to steal '£3,000 of high-value goods from Tesco' thwarted by covert investigators on their lunch break
Marcia Grant who was killed after being run over by her own car

'Looks like I got my first kill': Chilling words of boy, 13, who admitted killing grandmother with her own car
More stores are set to open on October 7 in Melton Mowbray, Matlock, Chepstow, Nottingham, Worcester, Ellesmere Port, Brigg, Redruth, Ferndown and Pontypool.

Poundland offers over 200 jobs to ex-Wilko workers as more stores set to reopen under budget retailer brand
It reach highs as 26C on Saturday

Exact date Indian Summer to hit as October could be 'hottest ever'

Joseph Gatt appeared in court on Monday.

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt appears in LA court charged with child sex offence

Donald Trump speaks with journalists during a midday break from court proceedings in New York on Monday

Donald Trump returning to court as trial into business practices continues

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

12 episodes and a holiday special were released on Spotify.

Spotify boss reveals real reason why Harry & Meghan's £18m podcast deal ‘didn’t work’ before couple axed
Prince Andrew has been given a 'stay of execution'.

Prince Andrew granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge ‘indefinitely’ after striking deal with King
Sarah Ferguson's assistant Jenean has been murdered

Sarah Ferguson's 'loyal, beautiful' long-time personal assistant murdered, as 48-year-old suspect arrested

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son
JoB and Jeremy Hunt

Navy veteran deeply hurt by Jeremy Hunt's plans to clamp down on benefit claimants

Transport Secretary is 'confident' Tories will win next election

Transport Secretary is 'confident' the Tories will win next general election

Bishop Stephen Lowe compares Suella Braverman to Enoch Powell

Bishop condemns Suella Braverman's 'damaging' migrant rhetoric, likening her to Enoch Powell
James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit