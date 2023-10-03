Human rights act should be 'criminal rights act', Braverman claims as Tory frogmarched out for 'softly-spoken heckling'

3 October 2023, 16:32 | Updated: 3 October 2023, 17:42

Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'
Home Secretary Suella Braverman dismisses human rights act as the 'criminal rights act'. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Suella Braverman has referred to the Human Rights Act as the ‘Criminal Rights Act’ during a divisive speech on the third day of the Conservative party conference.

The Home Secretary also referred to current levels of immigration as being "too high", referencing a "hurricane" of migration that looks set to land on our shores.

Her comments also criticised human rights laws during her keynote address from Manchester on Tuesday.

Pointing the finger of blame at Labour, she claimed that current immigration issues stem from equality laws, which she says were passed by previous Labour governments.

She said that the trend of immigration that brought her own parents to the UK was just a "gust" in comparison to the "hurricane" that's coming.

The Home Secretary also referred to the levels of immigration to Britain as being "too high", referencing a "hurricane" of illegal immigration that looks set to land on our shores. Picture: LBC / Alamy

“The decency of the British people cannot be questioned,” Braverman said during the speech, adding: “the decency of the British people cannot be questioned”.

She also noted that when it comes to welcoming migrants to UK shores, opinion polling showed that voters believe “immigration is already too high”.

Her speech followed comments made by fellow Tory MP, Nicola Richards, who said that politicians “have a responsibility to make sure we are talking about facts”.

The West Bromwich East parliamentary member's words came amid a debate over '15-minute cities', where she added: “sometimes colleagues need a reminder of their language”.

During the speech, Braverman also suggested that liberalism and the support of immigration were “luxury beliefs”.

Her stark comments appeared to divide the Conservative party, with London Assembly Chair, Andrew Boff, "a loyal Conservative of 50 years" forcibly removed from the venue during her speech.

Following his ejection for heckling, he labelled the rhetoric and Braverman's comments on gender iology "trash".

The London Assembly member added that her comments were "making the Conservative party look transphobic and homophobic" as he was removed from the site in Manchester by police.

During her speech, the Home Secretary said: "I know there are some who think that emphasising the importance of law and order or secure borders, is unedifying. They look down on those of us who care about such things.

"Of course, they are entitled to their beliefs. But let’s be honest.

"These are luxury beliefs," said Braverman.

She continued: "What do I mean by that?

"Our politically correct critics have money. They have status. And they have loud voices.

“The decency of the British people cannot be questioned,” Braverman said during the speech, adding: “the decency of the British people cannot be questioned”. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"They have the luxury of promoting seductive but irresponsible ideas safe in the knowledge that their privilege will insulate them from any collateral damage.

"The luxury beliefs brigade sit in their ivory towers telling ordinary people that they are morally deficient because they dare to get upset about the impact of illegal migration, net zero, or habitual criminals."

Adding that liberals and Labour "like open borders" and "soft sentences", she added that those groups are "more likely to have them mowing their lawns or cleaning their homes".

Her comments come on the eve of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's closing speech, in which he's expected to scrap the Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2.

