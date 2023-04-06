Tory MP suspended after being caught in sting trying to sell parliamentary questions for cash

6 April 2023, 09:09 | Updated: 6 April 2023, 09:24

Scott Benton MP was caught on camera trying to sell tabled parliamentary questions to fake gambling execs who were actually Times journalists
Scott Benton MP was caught on camera trying to sell tabled parliamentary questions to fake gambling execs who were actually Times journalists. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Tory MP Scott Benton has had the whip suspended after he was caught on film offering to table parliamentary questions and lobby ministers for fake gambling industry investors who were actually undercover reporters.

The Blackpool South MP was caught seemingly willing to break parliamentary rules about paid lobbying by preparing to help an investment woo policymakers.

The sting was organised at a central London hotel last month and Benton also offered to leak a copy of a white paper on gambling reforms before it was published.

Benton reportedly boasted of easy access to ministers and said he would "sit outside" a minister's office in order to lobby for the bogus investors.

When discussing his fee, Benton agreed when the fake investors offered him "£2,000 to £4,000" for two hours work each month.

He also further made claims to the reporters that MPs who accept corporate hospitality were also willing to table parliamentary questions in return for the perks.

MPs are banned from acting as paid lobbyists and the operation is likely to increase scrutiny of politicians after months of rows over second jobs.

Scott Benton won his 'Red Wall' Blackpool South seat in the 2019 General Election
Scott Benton won his 'Red Wall' Blackpool South seat in the 2019 General Election. Picture: David Woolfall/UK Parliament

Read More: Senior Tory Sir Graham Brady asks fake Korean firm for £60k a year in bid to pick up sixth job

Rules were tightened after the Owen Paterson lobbying scandal which formed part of the trickle of scandal which brought down Boris Johnson's government.

Benton's offer would have been a breach of the new restriction on providing parliamentary advice which came in as part of the slew of rules meant to prevent more scandal.

Reporters from The Times told Benton that he was talking to employees of Tahr Partners, a fictitious "British-Indian family office interested in investing in the betting and gaming sector".

The latest sting follows another operation last week in which the Led by Donkeys campaign group covertly recorded Matt Hancock, Sir Graham Brady and Kwasi Kwarteng discussing their fees for a fake job and then released the footage.

After the report was published, a spokesperson for Conservative chief whip Simon Hart MP said: "Following his self-referral to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards earlier this evening, Scott Benton has had the Conservative Party Whip suspended whilst an investigation is ongoing.”

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

The wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt for LBC

Finally Buckingham Palace accepts the reality that the wife of a king is a queen, writes Peter Hunt
Prince George will have an important role at his grandfather's Coronation

Prince George to be one of King Charles' four Pages of Honour at Coronation

King Charles and Queen Camilla

Camilla will be Queen: King Charles confirms 'Consort' has been dropped as new portrait revealed ahead of Coronation

Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job
Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC
'How come Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls

'How come Donald Trump defies political gravity yet again?' asks Iain Dale as former President leads in the polls
'It's a travesty': Ex-Trump assistant supports him as former President denies charges

'Absolute bloody travesty': Ex-Donald Trump aide slams 'un-American' case against former President
Lead KC labels judges decision "bold" as rapist, 21 walks free

Leading barrister labels judge's decision 'bold' as rapist, 21, walks free

Caller tells Shelagh she would 'rather die' than be raped

Distressed caller tells Shelagh Fogarty: "I'd rather die than be raped"

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' dumping excrement

James O'Brien lambasts 'ludicrous lobby groups' for 'pumping poo' into local rivers

Nick and Trans Acitivist

Activist says trans people are human beings not just a collection of body parts

