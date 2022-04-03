Breaking News

Suspended Tory MP David Warburton hospitalised with stress after harassment allegations

David Warburton was suspended from the Tory party on Saturday. Picture: Parliament.uk

By Daisy Stephens

Tory MP David Warburton has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital to be treated for shock and stress as an investigation is conducted into allegations about his behaviour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Somerton and Frome MP, who had the Tory whip withdrawn on Saturday, is receiving medical support for issues he has been facing.

It comes as claims relating to his conduct are being examined by Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

The Sunday Times reported that two women had made formal complaints to the ICGS about Mr Warburton's behaviour and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.

Read more: Tory MP David Warburton suspended after 'allegations of inappropriate behaviour'

The allegations reported by the newspaper relate to sexual misconduct and a claim he had taken cocaine.

Mr Warburton is said to deny any wrongdoing.

He is cited as telling The Telegraph: "I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn't come out first.

"I have heard nothing whatsoever from the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. I'm sorry, I can't comment any further."