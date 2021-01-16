Tougher coronavirus restrictions come into force in Scotland

16 January 2021, 09:41

A general view of Buchanan Street in Glasgow, as stricter lockdown measures have came into force
A general view of Buchanan Street in Glasgow, as stricter lockdown measures have came into force. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Toughened lockdown restrictions have come into force in Scotland due to a rapidly spreading strain of Covid-19.

In response to what the First Minister called an "extremely serious" situation, further measures have been brought in to stop the spread of coronavirus and limit non-essential contact.

People who live in a Level 4 area - currently all of mainland Scotland - should not leave or remain outside their home, except for essential purposes.

Read more: UK to close all travel corridors from Monday amid Covid variant fears, PM announces

Working from home has become a default position for all businesses through statutory guidance and services, and only those who cannot do their job from home should go into a workplace.

Guidance previously issued to only allow essential work to be undertaken inside people's homes has also been placed into law.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed coronavirus regulations will change to forbid people from leaving home for anything other than an essential purpose and that police can challenge people for doing something considered not to be essential after they have left the house.

Entering businesses to purchase takeaway food and drinks has also been stopped. Now, premises will need to operate using a hatch or counter at the door. Drinking alcohol in public outdoors has also been banned.

Non-essential click-and-collect services are now prohibited.

Essential services - including clothing and footwear stores, homeware stores, garden centres/plant nurseries, baby equipment shops, electrical goods (including repairs), key cutting and shoe repair shops, and bookstores - can continue to offer click-and-collect services, but must operate with timeslots.

In a statement to Parliament, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday: "The situation we face in relation to the virus remains extremely serious.

"We must continue to do everything possible to reduce case numbers - this is essential to relieve the pressure on our NHS and to save lives.

"Both individually and collectively, these additional measures - in further reducing the interactions that allow the virus to spread - will help our essential efforts to suppress it.

"At this critical and dangerous moment, please: Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save lives."

Commenting on the click-and-collect ban for many shops, Scottish Retail Consortium director David Lonsdale said: "Industry has spent months pleading for greater visibility over potential next steps with Covid restrictions and a more consistent approach.

"The only constant in recent weeks, however, is a continual chopping and changing of the Covid Strategic Framework, with every twist and turn to Government rules adding fresh complexity and confusion.

"Food takeaway firms and retailers operating click-and-collect are striving to implement and operationalise these latest Byzantine new restrictions to a ludicrously short timetable, more so given ministers have only just published the regulations and guidance."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus testing sites open at Dublin Airport

WHO blames human behaviour more than variants as virus spreads
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a briefing about the upcoming presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Mike Pence calls vice president-elect Kamala Harris to offer congratulations
Police officers prevent a protester from fueling a burning barricade during a demonstration demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au- Prince, Haiti

Haiti braces for unrest as opposition demands new president

Pfizer confirmed the UK will face delays in delivery of its Covid-19 vaccine

UK faces 'short-term' delay in Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine delivery
Sir Keir Starmer will accuse Boris Johnson as getting too close to Donald Trump

Keir Starmer to accuse PM of being 'Britain's Trump' in speech on UK-US relations
NRA Bankruptcy

National Rifle Association files for bankruptcy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

Joe Biden's inauguration: When is it? Will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anneliese Dodds: Government hasn't put in enough effort to make workplaces safe

Anneliese Dodds: Government hasn't put in enough effort to make workplaces safe
'I don't care about fish' this caller told James

'My business lost 72 customers in a week due to Brexit, I don't care about fish...'
Fisherman tells James O'Brien Brexit deal is "total lunacy" for UK fisheries

Fisherman tells James O'Brien Brexit deal is "total lunacy" for UK fisheries
James O'Brien takes on Brexiteer over 'dire' situation for UK fisheries

James O'Brien takes on Brexiteer over 'dire' situation for UK fisheries
Long Covid: Caller's partner could be on oxygen for rest of her life

Long Covid: Caller's partner could be on oxygen for rest of her life
James O'Brien reacts to 'dire' situation for UK fishermen 'conned' by Brexit deal

James O'Brien reacts to 'dire' situation for UK fishermen 'conned' by Brexit deal

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London