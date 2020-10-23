Tougher Covid-19 restrictions begin for millions of people across England and Wales

23 October 2020, 05:50

Tougher restrictions will be in place for Greater Manchester
Tougher restrictions will be in place for Greater Manchester. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Tougher coronavirus rules are coming into force for millions of people in England and Wales on Friday.

Greater Manchester will join Lancashire and Liverpool City Region under Tier 3, the most stringent coronavirus restrictions in England.

The population of 2.8 million will be in Tier 3 from midnight, with the region's pubs and bars will be closed for 28 days unless they are serving "substantial meals".

Casinos, bingo halls and bookies will also be closed.

Households are banned from mixing outdoors in private gardens or in hospitality venues and people are advised against travelling into or out of the area.

From 6pm on Friday, the 3.1 million people in Wales will go into a 17-day "firebreak" lockdown.

On Saturday at midnight, South Yorkshire will also move into tier three restrictions - bringing the total number of people living under England's tightest rules to more than seven million.

In addition, Coventry, Stoke and Slough will move into tier two restrictions at midnight on Saturday.

The Level 2 "high" alert level means that households are banned from mixing indoors, the 10pm curfew is in place for pubs and restaurants and people are encouraged to reduce their use of public transport.

In addition, talks between the government and local leaders in Nottingham and Warrington and Yorkshire over introducing tier three restrictions are due to take place on Friday.

In Wales, the "firebreak" lockdown means people are being ordered to stay at home and pubs, restaurants, hotels and non-essential shops will close until 9 November.

Supermarkets have been told to only open the parts of their business that sell essential goods.

And the Scottish government is to set out its own tiered alert system of Covid restrictions, which will come into force from 2 November.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would have five tiers, with the middle tiers corresponding roughly to England's three, with a lower tier that it "the closest to normality" possible.

On Thursday, Rishi Sunak announced increased financial support for businesses struggling under Tier 2 lockdown, which can be backdated up to August.

On Thursday, 21,242 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the UK, along with 189 deaths among people who had tested positive in the 28 days before they died.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pupils from St Anne's school in Southampton were given the warning

PCSOs 'threaten to fine parents of children who break the rule of six'
Election 2020 Debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden square off over race relations

Election 2020 Debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden clash in less chaotic final presidential debate
Election 2020 Debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden face off in final presidential debate
Walmart Opioid Lawsuit

Walmart sues US government in pre-emptive strike over opioid crisis
Real Facebook Oversight Board

Republicans threaten Facebook and Twitter bosses with subpoenas

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced a raft of new support measures for businesses

What does Rishi Sunak's new support package mean for you?

Rishi Sunak is to make a Commons statement later

Coronavirus UK: What time is Rishi Sunak's statement and what will he say?
Boris Johnson will speak at a press conference later

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson’s press conference and what is he expected to say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale clashes with migrant rights campaigner over new immigration policy

Iain Dale clashes with migrant rights campaigner over new immigration policy
"10pm curfew is a big mistake and the PM knows it," top restauranteur tells LBC

"10pm curfew is a big mistake and the PM knows it," top restauranteur tells LBC
'I can't get any self-employed grants or anything,' freelancer tells LBC

'I get £36-a-month in Universal Credit,' struggling freelancer tells LBC
Ex-police chief: Covid tier system is 'extraordinarily complicated'

Ex-police chief: Covid tier system is 'extraordinarily complicated'
Jeremy Hunt: Government could 'look again' at bill to feed 1 million children

Jeremy Hunt: Government could 'look again' at motion to feed 1 million children
Nick held up a copy of the paper as he questioned the Minister

Police U turn: Scotland Yard withdraws guidance to pubs over asking for ID

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London