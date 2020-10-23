Breaking News

Warrington becomes latest area to enter Tier 3 after deal reached

Warrington will enter Tier 3 next week. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Warrington is to become the latest area of England to be put into the highest Tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions with council leaders saying they had agreed a funding deal.

A deal has been struck between the council and the government, but it's not clear yet when the new rules will be enforced.

Warrington Borough Council said it had secured £5.9 million in coronavirus (COVID-19) support from the government as it moved from Tier 2 to Tier 3.

They said they expected to move into Tier 3 at one minute past midnight next Thursday, but said the exact date is to be confirmed.

Residents have been told:

- They must not socialise with anybody you don’t live with, unless you have formed a household or childcare support bubble, in any indoor setting or venue – including homes or restaurants

- They must not socialise with anybody you don’t live with, unless you have formed a household or childcare support bubble, in any private garden, or at most outdoor hospitality venues and ticketed events

- They must not socialise in a group of more than six in an outdoor public space, like parks

- Pubs and bars that do not serve substantial meals as a restaurant, like a main lunchtime or evening meal, must close

You should avoid travelling outside Warrington wherever possible – only essential journeys, such as for work or caring responsibilities, should be made

- People should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK

- The council has managed to agree a range of exemptions as part of the support package for moving into tier 3. This includes leisure centres, gyms, fitness centres, beauticians, hairdressers and trampoline centres remaining open, subject to them being COVID-secure.

Yesterday the health secretary said he was worried about rising cases amongst the over 60s.

Leader of the Council, Cllr Russ Bowden, said: “Across Warrington, we have seen our case numbers remain stubbornly high, with more people being admitted to hospital and, upsettingly, more people being taken by the virus. As we approach winter, we need to take urgent action to drive down the number of coronavirus cases in our town.

“After negotiations with the government, we have agreed a package of measures and funding for Warrington that means our businesses and residents will get extra support."