Tourist offered women 'romantic view' at German castle before 'sexually assaulting and hurling them off 300ft ravine'

Kelsey Chang and Eva Liu were thrown off a ravine. Picture: Facebook/LinkedIn

By Kit Heren

An American tourist accused of throwing two women off a bridge into a 300ft-deep ravine lured them up there by offering to show them a "romantic view", police claim.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The horrific incident took place on Wednesday at the Marienbrücke bridge, which spans a ravine near the Neuschwanstein castle in Bavaria. The ravine is 300ft deep.

Both victims were American students who were also on holiday, like the suspect.

One of the victims, Eva Liu, 21, died after being thrown from the bridge.

The other, Kelsey Chang, 22, came out of hospital from hospital on Saturday. She had only suffered cuts and bruises from the huge fall, because she was caught by a tree.

The two women were airlifted to hospital, where one died. Picture: Twitter

The suspect was arrested, and is set to face trial in Germany.

He was identified only as Troy B, from Lincoln Park, a suburb of Chicago.

The suspect had come to Germany in June and was staying at a boarding house in Oberstdorf.

He is accused of tempting the women to come up to the bridge with him to look at the romantic view often used as the backdrop for selfies.

Troy B then physically attacked Ms Liu when they reached the secluded beauty spot, police claim.

Read more: Man 'sexually assaults' woman then throws her and a friend off bridge into ravine at German tourist spot

Read more: Premier League star arrested in France 'after making repeated death threats to ex-partner over divorce payments'

Eva Liu died after the attack. Picture: LinkedIn

Ms Chang tried to stop him, at which point he choked her and pushed her down the slope, officers say.

Police believe Troy B then tried to commit a sexual offence on Ms Liu, before pushing her into the ravine.

Both women were airlifted to hospital, but Ms Liu died in hospital from her injuries.

Kelsey Chang has been discharged from hospital. Picture: Facebook

Troy B tried to flee the scene, but was caught by police. He is being held on charges of murder, attempted murder and one sexual offence.

Footage showed the man being led from the scene in handcuffs. A helicopter was deployed as part of the rescue effort to retrieve the women from the bottom of the gorge.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Social media

Chief Public Prosecutor Thomas Hörmann told German outlet Bild: “The crime happened on Wednesday around 2:40 p.m. The two tourists met the man on a hiking tour east of the Marienbrücke. And joined him.”

He said the 21-year-old woman was attacked and her friend rushed to her aid.

“The 22-year-old wanted to help, so he choked her and pushed her down the slope.”

The motive for the attack is still unclear.