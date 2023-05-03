Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in her 20s reported missing in east London

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was reported missing from east London on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police said a 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the whereabouts of a woman in her 20s from an address in Orchard Place, Tower Hamlets.

He remains in custody at an east London police station.

The force said the man and woman were known each other.

Officers are still searching for the woman but they believe she has come to harm.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported during the investigation, with homicide detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command probing her disappearance.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5950/30Apr.

People can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.