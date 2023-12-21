Police hunt man 'who made woman film him before sucking his toes' in spate of indecent exposures

Police want to speak to a man after receiving reports of indecent exposure. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Jenny Medlicott

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after receiving a series of reports of indecent exposure in Tower Hamlets.

The reports were made by four different women relating to instances between September 9 and November 2 in Millwall Park, Tower Hamlets, the Metropolitan Police said.

One of the victims said she had been asked by the suspect to film him for a “supposedly innocent purpose” before he “sat on the floor and began sucking his toe”.

Three of the women reported an indecent exposure taking place.

Two women reported the suspect had tried to touch them and one said he had also asked to see her feet.

Detective Inspector John Macleod, leading the investigation, said: “If you recognise this man we would like you to contact police, as he may be able to help our enquiries.

“The unidentified suspect has caused distress to local women in a number of ways, and the incidents we are linking took place between Saturday 9 September and Thursday 2 November this year, typically between 11pm and 1am.

“In three of the incidents, an indecent exposure took place, while in another, the victim was asked to film the suspect for a supposedly innocent purpose, before he sat on the floor and began sucking his toe. The woman was understandably upset, ran away and made a report to police.

“In two of the incidents, the suspect tried to touch the victims in some way. At one point he had also asked to see one of the victim’s feet.

“No physical injuries were inflicted at any time but this is clearly concerning and criminal behaviour and our priority is to locate whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting CAD7398/20122023. Those who want to make an anonymous report should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.