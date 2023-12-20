Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson 'charged with assault and coercive behaviour' following domestic abuse probe

Charles Hanson. Picture: Bargain Hunt/BBC

By Kieran Kelly

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson has been 'charged with assault and coercive behaviour' following a police investigation into domestic abuse allegations.

The TV auctioneer, who regularly appears on the BBC's show Bargain Hunt, is expected to appear in court next month over seven alleged offences, The Sun reports.

One of the alleged offences is assault.

Police were reportedly called to his £1.5million. country home he shared with his wife Rebecca, 40, though the TV star has now moved out, it is understood.

A source told the publication: “It is not the sort of place you expect police to turn up.“But a car came to the house and they spoke to Charles.

"It is a tiny village so a few people have been talking about it, as word gets around. It is all very shocking.”

Hanson's career with Bargain Hunt started in 2002, when he joined the team aged 25.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The 45-year-old was released on police bail to appear at Southern Derbyshire magistrates’ court on 10 January.”