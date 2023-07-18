TOWIE star Lauren Goodger's ex denies assaulting her the day after they buried their daughter

Drury is accused of carrying out the attack the day after the couple buried their daughter Lorena last year. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

The ex-boyfriend of former TOWIE star Lauren Goodger has denied assaulting her, a court has heard.

Charles Drury, of Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, is accused of inflicting actual bodily harm on the television personality on August 4 2022, Snaresbrook Crown Court heard on Tuesday.

It is the day after the couples tragic baby daughter Lorena was laid to rest.

The 26-year-old is also charged with engaging in "controlling or coercive behaviour" against the 36-year-old between August 1 2020 and August 5 2022.

Drury pleaded not guilty to the charges during a brief preliminary hearing at the court in the east London borough of Redbridge on Tuesday.

While "personally connected" to her, the indictment claims he "engaged in behaviour towards Lauren Goodger that was controlling or coercive which had a serious effect" on her.

It alleges he "caused Lauren Goodger to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence will be used against" her, "at a time when he knew or ought to have known that the behaviour" would have a "serious effect" on her.

The second charge states that he "assaulted Lauren Goodger thereby occasioning her actual bodily harm" on August 4 2022.

In court, Drury had his hair slicked back and wore a white shirt and blue tie and spoke to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

Judge Oscar Del Fabbro adjourned the case ahead of a further pre-trial hearing at the same court on February 12 2024, followed by a trial, listed for five days, starting on March 18 2024.

He released Drury on unconditional bail.

Ms Goodger, 36, joined ITV reality show Towie as one of its original cast members in 2010.