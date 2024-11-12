Girl, 17, dies in horror M5 motorway crash after being detained by police

The collision happened at around 11pm (FILE.). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The M5 was ground to a halt this morning following the tragic death of a 17-year-old girl in a collision.

The teenager died after being hit by a vehicle at around 11pm on Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

She had been walking along the motorway after being detained by the police, according to reports.

The M5 was closed in both directions between junctions 24 (Bridgwater) and 25 (Taunton) and is expected to remain closed for some time while police carry out enquiries.

Confirming the closure, Travel Somerset posted on Twitter: "Major traffic build-up around #M5 corridor this morning due to M5 being closed both ways.

“Please plan ahead, expect significant congestion. We're not expecting the M5 to reopen until lunchtime."

National Highways south-west added: "Traffic caught within the closure of the #M5 north between J25 (#Taunton) and J24 (#Bridgwater) is being turned around from the back of the queue.

National Highways Traffic Officer. Picture: Alamy

“Correction to our previous update, south traffic is not being turned yet. But will in due course. Thanks for your patience."

Delays have continued into this morning.

No one else was injured in the collision and the teen’s next of kin have been informed.

A mandatory referral has also been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police contact.

Authorities have urged anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage to call 101 with reference number 1170 of 11 November.

It comes after a motorist in his 80s died after his car went into the water next to a Dartmouth lifeboat station.

Emergency services attended after receiving reports of the incident which happened at 8.40am on Sunday on South Embankment in the Devon town, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The victim of the crash was extracted from the car by police divers - but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The area was closed following the incident, and a police cordon was put in place for much of Sunday. The cordon has now been lifted.