Train crash in India leaves at least 50 dead and over 300 injured as country's Prime Minister 'distressed' by incident

2 June 2023, 21:01 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 21:03

People were trapped inside the train wreckage in Odisha.
People were trapped inside the train wreckage in Odisha. Picture: Alamy/AP/Press Trust of India

By Jenny Medlicott

Two passenger trains in India, Odisha, were derailed earlier today killing at least 50 people and trapping hundreds of others inside damaged carriages.

Some 300 people were injured and sent to hospital after the accident on Friday, as roughly 200 people were trapped in the wreckage of the trains.

Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, the top administrator in Balasore district, said at least 50 people had died in the crash, meanwhile fire fighters have said they fear the number of dead and injured may increase yet.

It is believed that 10 of 12 carriages from the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express were derailed at around 19:00 local time (13:30 GMT) on Friday, with several carriages ending up on the opposite track.

The debris from this train then fell onto a nearby track, which was hit by another train approaching from the opposite direction.

The way the trains were derailed remains unclear.

Pradeep Jena, the chief secretary of Odisha, added almost 500 police officers and rescue workers responded to the accident, with the assistance of 75 ambulances.

Rescue workers have been working into the night to get those trapped in the carriages out.
Rescue workers have been working into the night to get those trapped in the carriages out. Picture: AP/Alamy
People inspected the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district.
People inspected the site of passenger trains that derailed in Balasore district. Picture: AP/Alamy

Over 350 people have been admitted to hospitals, officials said, and all private and government hospitals have been put on alert in nearby areas, including Bhubaneswar, Odisha’s capital.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said he was distressed by the incident, and added: "In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.

“Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.”

India’s railway is the largest train network under the management of one body in the world. Despite recent efforts to improve the safety of those travelling by railway, the country faces several rail accidents every year, PA reported.

In November 2016, more than 100 people were killed in Northern India when 14 coaches of a passenger train rolled off the track.

Surviving passengers at the scene were seen offering their help to rescue those who remained trapped in the wreckage.

It is believed the rescued efforts will continue into the night.

