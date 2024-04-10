Train diverted after passenger dressed as Star Wars character reported to police for carrying 'firearm'

10 April 2024, 13:34

Train diverted after passenger dressed as Star Wars character reported to police for carrying firearm
Train diverted after passenger dressed as Star Wars character reported to police for carrying firearm. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle De Wolfe

A train has been diverted after a Star Wars cosplayer aboard the service was reported to police for carrying a firearm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dan Gillespie was travelling from Aberdeen to Dundee in Scotland to attend a comic convention dressed as a Stormtrooper when he was reported to police by a fellow passenger.

The Star Wars fan was met by two firearms officers, three police officers and two British Transport Police officers at Aberdeen station after the train was turned around.

Police identifying his "blaster" - a weapon carried by Stormtroopers as part of the sci-fi franchise, as the issue, forcing him to return to his home in order to conceal his 'weapon' into a bag.

"Crazy world we live in," he wrote on Facebook following the incident.

Mr Gillespie, who has a dedicated fan page with more than a thousand followers on Facebook, can regularly been found at fan conventions dressed in a kilt, describes himself as a Stormtrooper with a Scottish twist.

"Asked not to wear stormtrooper armour on train," he wrote on Facebook, explaining he may abandon the page after the run-in with police.

Dan Gillespie was travelling from Aberdeen in Scotland to a comic convention dressed as a Stormtrooper when he was reported to police by a fellow passenger.
Dan Gillespie was travelling from Aberdeen in Scotland to a comic convention dressed as a Stormtrooper when he was reported to police by a fellow passenger. Picture: Facebook / Grampian Stormtrooper

ScotRail confirmed the incident, with Mr Gillespie, who goes under the name 'Grampian Stormtrooper', telling his followers that he was met by armed police officers when he arrived back at Aberdeen station.

"May close this page down, was on train to Dundee for DeeCon in my stormtrooper," he wrote.

"Train stopped not long out of station, guard came to chat asking about blaster. Then asked me to go with him for chat. Apparently someone reported it to police, train went back to Aberdeen."

Mr Gillespie said he was ordered by police not to travel until he had the toy properly concealed in a bag.

Read more: British TV chef who ‘ghosted' pregnant wife found in under 16 hours by internet sleuths following online manhunt

Read more: Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown went bankrupt despite £50,000/week pay because of 'wrong people' around him

"Met by 2 firearms officers, 3 PS, 2 BTP had to chat to them all on train then in office. Then took me home to get bag for it and back for another train," he continued.

Mr Gillespie said he was ordered by police not to travel until he had the toy properly concealed in a bag.
Mr Gillespie said he was ordered by police not to travel until he had the toy properly concealed in a bag. Picture: Facebook

"Asked not to wear stormtrooper armour on train. Crazy world we live in.Been doing it 10 years first time any issue with stormtrooper blaster. Not been out much in it so maybe just close page."

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers received reports of a man with a firearm entering Aberdeen station just before 9am on Saturday (April 6).

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Police Scotland and it was determined it was a false alarm.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ellen Mercer was inhaling two to three "big bottles" of laughing gas a day

Student, 24, died after inhaling up to 'three big bottles' of nitrous oxide a day, inquest told

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba steps down as chief creative officer at company she founded

Hugh Grant (right) will return as love rat Daniel Cleaver in the fourth instalment of the franchise Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant set to reunite for new Bridget Jones film

Italian police at the scene of the explosion

Hopes fading for four missing after deadly blast at Italian hydroelectric plant

Flooding in the Orenburg region of Russia

Water levels rise and homes flood in Russia following collapse of dam

Michael Davis (left) was found guilty of murder for Ollie's murder at Leicester Crown Court in March

Dad of four-week-old baby who died with broken neck jailed for life for murder

Wes Brown

Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown went bankrupt despite £50,000/week pay because of 'wrong people' around him

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak meeting with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at 10 Downing Street yesterday

Airline in fresh talks to fly migrants to Rwanda as Sunak "looking forward to planes leaving in Spring"

A family casts votes at a polling station in Seoul

Exit polls suggest win for South Korea’s liberal opposition parties in election

Olymic gold medallists will be given prize money for the first time

Olympic athletics gold medallists will get £39,000 in Paris this summer in break from tradition

Muslims offer prayers for the Eid al-Fitr in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family reunions, sweet treats and prayers

The fraudster walking her dog unaided (L) and (R) walking with aid of a stick

Fraudster who tried to claim nearly £500,000 for road crash injuries exposed after she went on the Jeremy Kyle Show

Rocket at launch site

Russia’s second attempt to launch new heavy-lift rocket is aborted

British TV chef who ‘ghosted' pregnant wife found in under 16 hours by internet sleuths following online manhunt

British TV chef who ‘ghosted' pregnant wife found in under 16 hours by internet sleuths following online manhunt

Hong Kong Fire

Hong Kong building fire kills at least five people and injures dozens more

Arizona abortion protest

Democrats pounce on Arizona abortion ruling and say it could help in election

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak offered a ‘fulsome apology' over his choice of footwear

Rishi Sunak offers ‘fulsome’ apology to the Adidas Samba community over his choice of trainers
PM says there's 'no' place for Swastikas in Britain as he vows to 'hold police to account'

PM says there's 'no' place for swastikas in Britain as he vows to 'hold police to account'

One in every 25 bridges on Britain's local roads are unable to carry the heaviest vehicles, figures show.

Minister slams ‘ridiculous’ Hammersmith Bridge closure, as historic route marks five years closed for motorists
Melody Felicano Johnson is facing jail for the poisoning attempt

Wife who poured bleach into husband's coffee to poison him caught after he grew suspicious and set up hidden camera
An Israeli tank near the Gaza border

Biden calls Netanyahu’s approach to war against Hamas a ‘mistake’

Rishi Sunak has pledged a crackdown on shoplifting

'We’ve got your back': Rishi Sunak’s message to retail staff as he pledges crackdown on dangerous shoplifters
'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel
Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election date adding his sights are set 'beyond' timings

Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election timings saying his sights are set 'beyond' an exact date
Many people are still struggling with bills

Number of people missing bill payments comes down, although millions still struggling financially
Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit