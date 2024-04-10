Train diverted after passenger dressed as Star Wars character reported to police for carrying 'firearm'

Train diverted after passenger dressed as Star Wars character reported to police for carrying firearm. Picture: Alamy / Facebook

By Danielle De Wolfe

A train has been diverted after a Star Wars cosplayer aboard the service was reported to police for carrying a firearm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dan Gillespie was travelling from Aberdeen to Dundee in Scotland to attend a comic convention dressed as a Stormtrooper when he was reported to police by a fellow passenger.

The Star Wars fan was met by two firearms officers, three police officers and two British Transport Police officers at Aberdeen station after the train was turned around.

Police identifying his "blaster" - a weapon carried by Stormtroopers as part of the sci-fi franchise, as the issue, forcing him to return to his home in order to conceal his 'weapon' into a bag.

"Crazy world we live in," he wrote on Facebook following the incident.

Mr Gillespie, who has a dedicated fan page with more than a thousand followers on Facebook, can regularly been found at fan conventions dressed in a kilt, describes himself as a Stormtrooper with a Scottish twist.

"Asked not to wear stormtrooper armour on train," he wrote on Facebook, explaining he may abandon the page after the run-in with police.

Dan Gillespie was travelling from Aberdeen in Scotland to a comic convention dressed as a Stormtrooper when he was reported to police by a fellow passenger. Picture: Facebook / Grampian Stormtrooper

ScotRail confirmed the incident, with Mr Gillespie, who goes under the name 'Grampian Stormtrooper', telling his followers that he was met by armed police officers when he arrived back at Aberdeen station.

"May close this page down, was on train to Dundee for DeeCon in my stormtrooper," he wrote.

"Train stopped not long out of station, guard came to chat asking about blaster. Then asked me to go with him for chat. Apparently someone reported it to police, train went back to Aberdeen."

Mr Gillespie said he was ordered by police not to travel until he had the toy properly concealed in a bag.

Read more: British TV chef who ‘ghosted' pregnant wife found in under 16 hours by internet sleuths following online manhunt

Read more: Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown went bankrupt despite £50,000/week pay because of 'wrong people' around him

"Met by 2 firearms officers, 3 PS, 2 BTP had to chat to them all on train then in office. Then took me home to get bag for it and back for another train," he continued.

Mr Gillespie said he was ordered by police not to travel until he had the toy properly concealed in a bag. Picture: Facebook

"Asked not to wear stormtrooper armour on train. Crazy world we live in.Been doing it 10 years first time any issue with stormtrooper blaster. Not been out much in it so maybe just close page."

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: “Officers received reports of a man with a firearm entering Aberdeen station just before 9am on Saturday (April 6).

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from Police Scotland and it was determined it was a false alarm.”