British TV chef who ‘ghosted' pregnant wife found in under 16 hours by internet sleuths following online manhunt

10 April 2024, 10:54 | Updated: 10 April 2024, 11:20

British TV chef who ‘ghosted' pregnant wife found in under 16 hours by internet sleuths following online manhunt
British TV chef who ‘ghosted' pregnant wife found in under 16 hours by internet sleuths following online manhunt. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A British chef who "ghosted" his pregnant wife has been tracked down by amateur internet sleuths in less than 16 hours after he "vanished without a trace".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ashley McGuire claims her husband, British television chef Charlie Withers, 30, upped and vanished in March 2023 from their Massachusetts home, leaving their son and unborn child without a father.

Employing the help of TikTok and Facebook sleuths, Ms McGuire says the internet - including an army of single mothers - rallied around her, eventually tracking him to the nearby state of Texas.

The viral public post, one year on from his disappearance, followed a number bid by Ms McGuire to serve her estranged partner with divorce papers after she was left unable find him.

The mother-of-four - who had two children before meeting Withers - says the celebrity chef hasn't seen his children since "last April".

"He decided that being a husband and a dad wasn't the lifestyle he wanted anymore," she wrote in the now-viral Facebook post.

Mr Withers is yet to respond publicly to the claims made against him.

Claiming her absent husband "dipped" and "took off" while she was pregnant, Ms McGuire has since given birth to their second child.
Claiming her absent husband "dipped" and "took off" while she was pregnant, Ms McGuire has since given birth to their second child. Picture: Social media / Instagram

"Divorcing someone who's completely unreachable is really tough," she wrote in her Facebook post.

According to Ms McGuire, he stopped answering messages on his old phone number following his disappearance, leaving her completely unable to trace him.

Mr Withers and Ms McGuire met after the chef moved to the US in 2012, attending Boston College, Massachusetts according to his LinkedIn profile.

Appearing on a 2022 episode of US reality TV series “Chopped”, the appearance saw his career blossom.

Utilising the help of online sleuths, some claim to have matched with the chef, who is allegedly going under the name "Charlie" on internet dating sites including Bumble.

Claiming she has received "hundreds" of detailed tip-offs following her appeal, which suggested he was now living a 30 hour drive from the family home.

Read more: Scrabble becomes 'less competitive' in update designed to make game more 'inclusive'

Read more: Bulgarian fraud gang stole £54 million in biggest ever benefits scam that funded luxury lifestyle

The original post has now been deleted, with Ms McGuire noting it was taken down after Mr Withers reached out and requested his employer's details be removed due to unwanted attention.

With new information coming to light, Mr Withers is now reportedly working as a personal chef for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, according to the Mail Online.

With new information coming to light, Mr Withers is now reportedly working as a personal chef for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, according to the Mail Online.
With new information coming to light, Mr Withers is now reportedly working as a personal chef for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, according to the Mail Online. Picture: TikTok

Sheridan's wife Nicole, 41, appears to have shared a clip of the chef online, before quickly deleting the clip.

But a screenshot was quickly snapped up by TikTok sleuths, who later reposted it online.

Claiming her absent husband "dipped" and "took off" while she was pregnant, Ms McGuire has since given birth to their second child.

The single mother of four stressed that she now just "wants to move on".

Subsequent internet videos revealed her heartache, as the mother-of-four added: 'I don't want any ties, I don't want any connections, I just want the next chapter of my life to start."

Claiming her absent husband "dipped" and "took off" while she was pregnant, Ms McGuire has since given birth to their second child.
Claiming her absent husband "dipped" and "took off" while she was pregnant, Ms McGuire has since given birth to their second child. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on the JAM'N Morning Show about the story, Ms McGuire said: "I hope he's good. For somebody to turn their life this upside down, there's obviously some internal struggles there, there's a lot going on."

"But at the same time to just walk away from all responsibility, just walk away like it never happened is just - you can't do that.'You need to be held accountable.

"There needs to be some respect for the situation, and if you're a guy out there who has somebody that's taking care of your kids.

"You're hands off, you're not involved or vice versa if you're a mom and you have a dad who's taking care of your kids, have respect for them."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wes Brown

Ex-Manchester United star Wes Brown went bankrupt despite £50,000/week pay because of 'wrong people' around him

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak meeting with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame at 10 Downing Street yesterday

Airline in fresh talks to fly migrants to Rwanda as Sunak "looking forward to planes leaving in Spring"

A family casts votes at a polling station in Seoul

Exit polls suggest win for South Korea’s liberal opposition parties in election

Olymic gold medallists will be given prize money for the first time

Olympic athletics gold medallists will get £39,000 in Paris this summer in break from tradition

Muslims offer prayers for the Eid al-Fitr in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with family reunions, sweet treats and prayers

The fraudster walking her dog unaided (L) and (R) walking with aid of a stick

Fraudster who tried to claim nearly £500,000 for road crash injuries exposed after she went on the Jeremy Kyle Show

Rocket at launch site

Russia’s second attempt to launch new heavy-lift rocket is aborted

Hong Kong Fire

Hong Kong building fire kills at least five people and injures dozens more

Arizona abortion protest

Democrats pounce on Arizona abortion ruling and say it could help in election

Rishi Sunak offered a ‘fulsome apology' over his choice of footwear

Rishi Sunak offers ‘fulsome’ apology to the Adidas Samba community over his choice of trainers

Exclusive
PM says there's 'no' place for Swastikas in Britain as he vows to 'hold police to account'

PM says there's 'no' place for swastikas in Britain as he vows to 'hold police to account'

One in every 25 bridges on Britain's local roads are unable to carry the heaviest vehicles, figures show.

Minister slams ‘ridiculous’ Hammersmith Bridge closure, as historic route marks five years closed for motorists

Melody Felicano Johnson is facing jail for the poisoning attempt

Wife who poured bleach into husband's coffee to poison him caught after he grew suspicious and set up hidden camera

An Israeli tank near the Gaza border

Biden calls Netanyahu’s approach to war against Hamas a ‘mistake’

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak has pledged a crackdown on shoplifting

'We’ve got your back': Rishi Sunak’s message to retail staff as he pledges crackdown on dangerous shoplifters

Exclusive
'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

'None of our closest allies have stopped': Rishi Sunak defends decision not to suspend arms sales to Israel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election date adding his sights are set 'beyond' timings

Prime Minister refuses to be drawn on election timings saying his sights are set 'beyond' an exact date
Many people are still struggling with bills

Number of people missing bill payments comes down, although millions still struggling financially
Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

'Queen's favourite grandson' Peter Phillips suffers heartache as he 'splits from girlfriend after three years'
Tranq has been found in THC vapes

'Zombie' drug tranq, which causes skin ulcers and can lead to limb amputations, found in THC vapes in UK
The fraud gang made 6,000 false benefits claims

Bulgarian fraud gang stole £54 million in biggest ever benefits scam that funded luxury lifestyle
Biden

Joe Biden could miss deadline for the November ballot in Alabama

In 2021-2022, over 5,000 referrals to Tavistock were reported by the NHS, compared to just under 250 who were questioning their gender identity ten years earlier

NHS ‘to review all transgender treatment’ after landmark report calls for ‘more cautious approach’ to transitioning
Sunak has declared 'enough is enough'

‘Enough is enough’: PM launches crackdown on serial shoplifters ripping off Britain's retailers as new offence created
Online content

Two tribal nations sue social media companies over youth suicides

School Shooting Parents Convicted

Michigan teenage killer’s parents sentenced to at least 10 years in prison

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles is only the second British monarch to grace the Bank of England's notes - and it is the first time one sovereign's image has been replaced with another.

Milestone moment King Charles presented with first banknotes featuring his face

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place

Prince Harry will only return to UK with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet if 'major change' takes place
History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

History made as British and French troops swap roles for Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit