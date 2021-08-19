Train driver injured and freight derailed in collision with tractor near Ely

The collision occurred at Kisby level crossing on the Ely-Peterborough line. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A train driver has been injured in an incident where three wagons derailed at a level crossing near Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The incident involved a freight train and a tractor and occurred at Kisby level crossing near Ely, between March and Whittlesea stations, at around 9.10 am.

The emergency services are on the scene.

A spokesman for National Rail said that the tractor driver was unhurt, and the train driver suffered minor injuries.

Three of the freight train's wagons derailed and will need to be recovered.

Train services between Ely and Peterborough are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day. A replacement bus service is operating.

#EMRUpdate Disruption is expected to last until tomorrow afternoon between Peterborough and Ely because of a collision on a level crossing, closing the line. We will be running an amended timetable, one we have more information this will be published on our website. — EMR (@EastMidRailway) August 19, 2021

East Midlands Railway tweeted that there could be disruption to services until tomorrow afternoon.

Network Rail's head of safety for Anglia, Richard Tew, said: "We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances."