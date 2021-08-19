Train driver injured and freight derailed in collision with tractor near Ely

19 August 2021, 11:29 | Updated: 19 August 2021, 11:53

The collision occurred at Kisby level crossing on the Ely-Peterborough line.
The collision occurred at Kisby level crossing on the Ely-Peterborough line. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A train driver has been injured in an incident where three wagons derailed at a level crossing near Ely, Cambridgeshire.

The incident involved a freight train and a tractor and occurred at Kisby level crossing near Ely, between March and Whittlesea stations, at around 9.10 am.

The emergency services are on the scene.

A spokesman for National Rail said that the tractor driver was unhurt, and the train driver suffered minor injuries.

Three of the freight train's wagons derailed and will need to be recovered.

READ MORE: Rail fares could rise by average of nearly 5% in largest rise for a decade

Train services between Ely and Peterborough are expected to be disrupted for the rest of the day. A replacement bus service is operating.

East Midlands Railway tweeted that there could be disruption to services until tomorrow afternoon.

Network Rail's head of safety for Anglia, Richard Tew, said: "We are on site with the emergency services and working with all parties to fully understand the circumstances."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Beate Zschaepe had her appeal rejected (Matthias Schrader/AP)

German court rejects appeals over killings by neo-Nazi group

The United Nations Headquarters building in New York (Osamu Honda/AP)

US urges world leaders to stay away from New York for UN general assembly
Jake Davison killed five people in the mass shooting

Plymouth gunman killed five people 'after argument with his mother', inquest told
Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighbourhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

Taliban marks Afghan independence as challenges to rule emerge
Pakistan flag

At least three killed and scores injured in attack on Shiite Muslims in Pakistan
Ben Wallace has backed Dominic Raab.

Defence Secretary defends Dominic Raab as Labour calls for him to be sacked

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Afghans continue to wait at airport in Kabul

'Grim' desperate and sad' scenes as mothers throw babies over fence at Kabul airport
Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'

Ben Kentish: 'Parliament is ashamed of what we have done to Afghanistan'
UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Defence Select Committee Chair

UK 'subservient to US thinking' on Afghanistan withdrawal, says Tobias Ellwood
'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty

'All we've done is replaced the Taliban with the Taliban': caller clashes with Shelagh Fogarty
The former Royal Marine was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-Marine in Kabul's powerful message to Boris Johnson and MPs on Afghanistan
Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

Tory MP: Biden pulled out of Afghanistan 'because it sounded good'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London