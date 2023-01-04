Trans man dipped prosthetic penis in pint 'for a prank' then smashed gaming machine in rage after being told to leave pub

Hawthorne has been fined for the apparent drunken prank. Picture: Wales News Service

By Will Taylor

A transgender man dipped his prosthetic penis into someone else's pint and smashed a fruit machine after he was asked to leave.

Jesse Hawthorne, 30, put his fake appendage a customer's drink as part of a prank, a court was told.

He then became angry after he was told to leave the Cwtch bar in Caerphilly, south Wales, on September 14 last year.

Miquelle Groves, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates' Court: "He entered the seating area and exposed a prosthetic penis. The defendant placed the false genitalia in somebody's drink.

"CCTV showed there was an element of distress caused to some customers and he was asked to leave the premises.

"The defendant became very aggressive and he had a glass bottle which he threw towards the bandit completely smashing its screen to pieces."

Hawthorne smashed up a one armed bandit. Picture: Wales News Service

Hawthorne admitted criminal damage and a public disorder offence. At the time, he had also been subject to a 12-month community order.

His defence lawyer, Ed Mitchard, described it as a "drunken prank" and said "most people" laughed when it happened, saying staff pushed him after "some" took offence.

Hawthorne was said to be dealing with trauma. Picture: Wales News Service

Customers at the Cwtch were offended, while others laughed, a court heard. Picture: Wales News Service

Hawthorne, a handyman who is claiming benefits, has experienced trauma and misuses alcohol, the lawyer said.

He was fined £200 and must pay £400 for the damage to the machine, as well as £85 in prosecution costs and £80 for the victim surcharge.

He was previously given two years and five months in jail in 2018 when he pleaded guilty to wounding his ex's new boyfriend.