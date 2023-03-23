Breaking News

Trans women banned from female world athletics events over fears of a competitive advantage

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Will Taylor

Transgender women will remain banned from competing in female world athletics events.

People who go through male puberty but then transition to women will be excluded from female world ranking competitions from the end of the month.

It comes after a dispute over the fairness of allowing them to take part, given fears that their bodies will give them an edge over competitors.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: "The council has agreed to exclude male-to-female transgender athletes, who have been through male puberty, from female world ranking competitions from 31 March."

