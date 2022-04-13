Trans ex-soldier flashed penis and used wheelie bin for 'repugnant' sex act

13 April 2022, 21:05

Chloe Thompson, 42, now of Borough Road, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to the three crimes.
Chloe Thompson, 42, now of Borough Road, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to the three crimes. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Sophie Barnett

A transgender ex-soldier was caught using a sex toy attached to a wheelie bin in an alleyway, with a judge describing her behaviour as "repugnant and offensive".

Chloe Thompson, 42, now of Borough Road, Middlesbrough, lifted her skirt and exposed herself three times in one day in August last year, a court heard.

Judge Stephen Carroll described her actions as "repugnant and offensive" and said those around her who witnessed the sex acts deserved the same courtesy and respect which she expected.

Thompson was caught in a back alley, using a sex toy attached to a wheelie bin on August 13 last year, Teesside Crown Court heard.

A couple shouted at her and she ran away.

On the same day, she exposed herself on Cromer Street, where she lived at the time of the offences, and thrust her hips into a fence.

A woman had been passing with her granddaughters in the car when one shouted, "look at that lady", and she saw Thompson standing in the window exposing her penis and making thrusting movements.

Another witness described seeing "a male on the street", "wearing women's clothing" and seeing that person "lifting and playing with their penis", Teesside Live reported.

Thompson has 17 convictions for 22 offences, including sexually assaulting an underage girl in 2011, and was still under a suspended sentence order at the time of her latest crimes.

Previously convicted as Andrew McNab, the defendant had been put on the sex offenders' register and made subject to notification requirements in 2011 for sexually assaulting an underage girl.

Thompson, who used to be a soldier, pleaded guilty to her three most recent crimes on February 15.

She was convicted of committing a public nuisance by indecent exposure, exposing her penis to members of the public while performing a sex act upon herself and outraging public decency.

She was due to be sentenced by Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, but the judge said he wanted to first investigate if "structures can be in place to protect the public from such behaviour" if he decided to suspend Thompson’s jail term.

Judge Carroll asked the probation service to produce an addendum report to consider if Thompson would comply with a period of deferment of three months before sentencing was passed.

"I want to make it clear this crosses the custody threshold," he said.

"Due to the duration and unpleasantness a custodial sentence is inevitable. The only thing I need to find out is whether it could be suspended, given the challenges you faced and the time that has lapsed and the work that has been done during this difficult time."

Judge Carroll was referring to the "difficult time Thompson is having with her gender identity", explained by her defence lawyer.

The court heard Thompson is "trying to make changes" but felt somewhat "isolated and erratic in her behaviour" at the start of that process.

The judge told Thompson he was aware of the challenges faced "in terms of your gender identity". But he said she had behaved in an "overtly sexualised manner in the presence of families and children" and described the offending as "repugnant and offensive to the people around you".

"You are entitled to appropriate respect and courtesy and assistance in facing the challenges ahead of you but that respect goes both ways," he said.

"Other people living their lives are entitled to courtesy and respect."

Thompson has been granted conditional bail and will be sentenced on April 26.

