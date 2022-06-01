Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warns airlines over 'heartbreaking' airport chaos

1 June 2022, 20:05 | Updated: 1 June 2022, 20:12

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today warned aviation industry heads to end the 'heartbreaking' scenes at airports following flight cancellations.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today warned aviation industry heads to end the 'heartbreaking' scenes at airports following flight cancellations. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today warned aviation industry heads to end the 'heartbreaking' scenes at airports following flight cancellations.

Mr Shapps told a group of aviation industry chiefs that airlines which have been affected by cancellations "need to learn" from those that have continued to run a smooth service.

He called for holiday firms to "do their bit" and warned that a desire to bounce back after the pandemic was "not an excuse" for overbooking and cancelling flights.

The meeting was urgently called to discuss exceptional disruption seen across UK airports, after thousands of flights were cancelled.

Mr Shapps also warned industry leaders that airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they cannot staff after personnel shortages at airports and airlines were blamed for the travel chaos.

Package holiday firm TUI today cancelled six daily flights from Manchester, totalling a quarter of its schedule from the airport, while EasyJet scrapped at least 31 flights at Gatwick, including to destinations such as Bologna, Barcelona, Prague, Krakow and Edinburgh.

It comes as airlines were this afternoon still offering cut-price package holidays to Palma de Mallorca, Rhodes in Greece and Cyprus including discounts as part of a "Jubilee Flash Sale".

Mr Shapps also warned industry leaders that airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they cannot staff after personnel shortages at airports and airlines were blamed for the travel chaos.
Mr Shapps also warned industry leaders that airlines should stop selling tickets for flights they cannot staff after personnel shortages at airports and airlines were blamed for the travel chaos. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Airlines still selling package holidays despite airport chaos over cancelled flights

Mr Shapps, speaking after the meeting this evening, said: "Today’s meeting was a chance to hear from airports and airlines first-hand what went wrong this week.

'The scenes we are witnessing at airports are heart-breaking, with holidaymakers missing out on their first trips abroad after the pandemic.

"We’re grateful to those airlines and operators who have continued to deliver good services despite the current pressures and we recognise that not all operators have been affected in the same way.

"I also understand the resourcing strains on the aviation sector but it does not excuse poor planning and overbooking flights that they cannot service. The companies who have seen the most disruption need to learn from those who ran services smoothly.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely to make sure consumers don’t lose out from any further disruption.

"Both myself and the Aviation Minister have made the changes needed to allow the sector to prepare for summer, but now we need industry to do their bit.

"We have been crystal clear – run services properly and according to schedule or provide swift, appropriate compensation.

"We do not want to see a repeat of this over the summer - the first post-covid summer season – and will be meeting again in the coming weeks to understand the progress that is being made.”

Read more: 'He's winging it': Mumsnet CEO suggests Boris is not 'qualified' to be PM

Chief Executive of Airlines UK Tim Alderslade, speaking after the meeting, said: "We want to work collaboratively with Ministers to resolve these issues as quickly as possible, in good time for the summer peak, and it was good to discuss options with the Transport Secretary during what was a productive meeting.

"We ultimately have to work together to solve this. Aviation is a complex eco-system with lots of moving parts and we can't operate in isolation.

"This isn't an airline issue or an airport issue or a Government issue. We're in this together and we look forward to exploring options with Ministers to move the sector forwards as we approach the summer."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Teenager Payton Gendron has been charged with the murder of ten people at a supermarket in Buffalo in New York State.

Teen charged over 'racially motivated' murder of ten people in Buffalo supermarket

Breaking
Johnny Depp has won his US libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp awarded $15m as he wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

France has apologised for blaming Liverpool fans.

France says 'sorry' for use of tear gas after blaming Liverpool fans with fake tickets

Nicola Sturgeon will head to London for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Tartan blanket and £200 bottle of whisky among Scottish gifts to Queen marking Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to arrive in the UK today ahead of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to arrive in UK today for Platinum Jubilee

Benjamin Mendy has been charged with a further count of rape.

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy charged with further count of rape

Gary Butcher absconded from HMP North Sea Camp on Tuesday

Police hunt 'dangerous' escaped sex offender who 'charms his way into victims' homes'

Britain is set for a weekend of two halves in terms of the weather

Sunshine and 23C to kick off Jubilee weekend before thunder storms hit later on

Firefighters are warning cuts will affect their ability to tackle blazes

Firefghters warn of danger to public as budget cuts bite

Steve Rigley says he’s looking forward to celebrating the Platinum Jubilee

LBC Views: The Queen deserves a great Jubilee party - thank you for inviting all of us

An orange mushroom cloud has been filmed rising over Azot fertiliser factory in Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Toxic cloud billows over eastern Ukraine town after Russians 'hit nitric acid store'

Boris Johnson said it would not be “responsible right now" to quit as PM

'He's winging it': Mumsnet CEO suggests Boris is not 'qualified' to be PM

The four people attending the Sarah Everard vigil on March 13 last year

Four people who attended Sarah Everard vigil charged with 'breaking covid rules'

A total of 16 London bus routes are set to be axed

Sixteen London bus routes set to be axed in TfL's biggest network cut in decades

A dying girl's last holiday was cancelled by TUI

Terminally ill girl 'devastated' after final family holiday axed in flight chaos

Kurt Zouma arrives at court as a crowd, including someone dressed as a cat, gathers outside

West Ham star Kurt Zouma sentenced to community service for 'reprehensible' cat kicking

Latest News

See more Latest News

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

Jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge

Largest Plant

World’s largest plant is a vast seagrass meadow in Australia

Iris-T missile

West promises Ukraine more arms to fend off Russia

The horse gifted to the Queen

France to give Queen Republican Guard horse for her Platinum Jubilee
Texas School Shooting

Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

US President Joe Biden

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

Political leader of The Red-Green Alliance Mai Villadsen hands out flyers during their NO campaign at Noerreport Station in Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark votes in referendum on EU defence amid Ukraine war

Jamie Carragher spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jamie Carragher blasts 'cover-up' in wake of chaos at Champions League final
The headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt, Germany

Deutsche Bank subsidiary CEO resigns after ‘greenwashing’ raid
Lord Stevens warned Nick Ferrari the Met was in crisis

Met in 'crisis': Move on from Partygate and make streets safer, ex-commissioner urges

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 01/06 | Watch again

People crossing Channel are 'asylum shopping', says ex-Calais border boss

People crossing Channel are 'asylum shopping', says ex-Calais border boss
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest

James O'Brien skewers Tory politicians who don't want PM to face leadership contest
'It's not the moment to hear him': Warwick University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest

'It's not the moment to hear him': University trans activist defends Nadhim Zahawi protest
Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM

Boris Johnson is like a tin of baked beans, says Tory London AM
Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Tonight with Ben Kentish 31/05 | Watch again

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings

Texas Republican: Ensuring doors work properly will stop school shootings
Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis

'They're still eating McDonald's!': Caller fed up with people 'whining' over cost of living crisis
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 31/05 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London