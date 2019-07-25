Travel In The Heatwave: Is My Service Affected?

25 July 2019, 16:07 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 16:08

A woman uses a fan to cool down on a tube train in central London as the UK is expected to edge towards its hottest ever July day, with the mercury due to soar above 30C (86F).
A woman uses a fan to cool down on a tube train in central London as the UK is expected to edge towards its hottest ever July day, with the mercury due to soar above 30C (86F).

Here is all the information you need about tube and rail travel disruption on what is possibly the hottest day of the year.

TfL travel updates

Transport for London reports that the OVERGROUND is partly suspended - NO SERVICE between Liverpool Street and Chingford, Cheshunt & Enfield Town and MINOR DELAYS Stratford to Richmond / Clapham Junction due to heat related temporary speed restrictions.

The BAKERLOO LINE has minor delays from Queen Park to Harrow & Wealdstone whilst a signal failure at Stonebridge Park is being fixed.

The WATERLOO AND CITY LINE has minor delays due to an earlier faulty train at Waterloo.

TfL rail has SEVERE DELAYS from Paddington to Heathrow Airport due to overhead line problems.

TfL is experiencing some delays
TfL is experiencing some delays

Rail travel updates

Thameslink has tweeted that lines between West Hampstead and St Pancras International, and St Albans and St Pancras International are currently blocked due to an inspection of the track.

Great Western has cancelled trains between London, Cardiff and Swansea.

National Rail's website has full details of travel disruptions between certain stations.

Some journeys will be significantly affected by disruption
Some journeys will be significantly affected by disruption

National Rail also shows which lines across the UK are affected by the heatwave.

National Rail's website has full disruption details of each service
National Rail's website has full disruption details of each service
Some National Rail services are disrupted
Some National Rail services are disrupted
The heatwave is causing many services to run slowly
The heatwave is causing many services to run slowly

Travel advice - stay hydrated

With temperatures reaching around 35C in the South, South Western Railway advised passengers to carry water with them at all times on train journeys.

Look out for the free water cooler on the balcony at Waterloo station.

How hot is it on the tube?

The Bakerloo and Central lines are currently the hottest, with temperatures between 40-40C.

Temperatures are rising on the London underground
Temperatures are rising on the London underground

One CityMapper user praised the travel app's feature of showing which tubes have air con.

Londoners travelling during the heatwave took to Twitter to voice their issues with the rising temperatures.

One Twitter user compared the temperatures in London that match those in Islamabad in Pakistan.

Other social media users posted pictures of pets enjoying the sun.

Why The Hottest Day Of The Year Causes Train Disruption

