Travel In The Heatwave: Is My Service Affected?

Here is all the information you need about tube and rail travel disruption on what is possibly the hottest day of the year.

TfL travel updates

Transport for London reports that the OVERGROUND is partly suspended - NO SERVICE between Liverpool Street and Chingford, Cheshunt & Enfield Town and MINOR DELAYS Stratford to Richmond / Clapham Junction due to heat related temporary speed restrictions.

The BAKERLOO LINE has minor delays from Queen Park to Harrow & Wealdstone whilst a signal failure at Stonebridge Park is being fixed.

The WATERLOO AND CITY LINE has minor delays due to an earlier faulty train at Waterloo.

TfL rail has SEVERE DELAYS from Paddington to Heathrow Airport due to overhead line problems.

Rail travel updates

Thameslink has tweeted that lines between West Hampstead and St Pancras International, and St Albans and St Pancras International are currently blocked due to an inspection of the track.

⚠️ #TLUpdates - All lines are blocked due to a safety inspection of the track between West Hampstead Thameslink and St Pancras International.



Please delay your journey until later if possible, your journey may be extended by up to 60 minutes. — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) July 25, 2019

Great Western has cancelled trains between London, Cardiff and Swansea.

National Rail's website has full details of travel disruptions between certain stations.

National Rail also shows which lines across the UK are affected by the heatwave.

Travel advice - stay hydrated

With temperatures reaching around 35C in the South, South Western Railway advised passengers to carry water with them at all times on train journeys.

☀️ *INFORMATION* We are expecting warm temperatures across our network until Friday 26 July. Carry water with you on your journey. Please don't board a train if you feel unwell. If you feel unwell, please get off at the next stop to seek assistance. https://t.co/2rg4Qhy0va pic.twitter.com/DkSmMlxaHV — SWR Help (@SW_Help) July 25, 2019

Look out for the free water cooler on the balcony at Waterloo station.

Bring a bottle! Free water refills next to Accessorize and outside Cabin bar on the balcony level 🚰#RefillRevolution pic.twitter.com/t2D31mdXaG — London Waterloo (@LondonWaterloo) July 24, 2019

How hot is it on the tube?

The Bakerloo and Central lines are currently the hottest, with temperatures between 40-40C.

One CityMapper user praised the travel app's feature of showing which tubes have air con.

The new ⁦@Citymapper⁩ feature to show routes with air con is saving my life in this #londonheatwave 🙌 ❄️ #productlove #ux pic.twitter.com/FIhxm87f3E — Caroline Stretton (@caroline_stret) July 24, 2019

Londoners travelling during the heatwave took to Twitter to voice their issues with the rising temperatures.

My thoughts and prayers today are with those poor souls travelling on London Underground lines which don’t have aircon... 🚇🥵🙏🏼 #hottestdayoftheyear #londonheatwave pic.twitter.com/B5ynqWQ5xr — Ellie Phillips (@ElliePhillipsUK) July 25, 2019

Opened a refrigerator and the desire to climb inside it was almost overwhelming #Londonheatwave — Alex Deane (@ajcdeane) July 23, 2019

One Twitter user compared the temperatures in London that match those in Islamabad in Pakistan.

Other social media users posted pictures of pets enjoying the sun.

Don't forget the family #Pet this weekend. Our four legged friends get hot too and need to cool off during the #HEATWAVE2019 pic.twitter.com/kPU92lT3Qi — Chief Condon (@needhamfire) July 19, 2019

