Why The Hottest Day Of The Year Causes Train Disruption

25 July 2019, 13:06 | Updated: 25 July 2019, 13:10

Tracks get hotter during the heatwave
Tracks get hotter during the heatwave. Picture: PA

Passengers are advised not to travel as the rail network is experiencing severe disruption. The heatwave causes rails to buckle, putting trains at risk of derailing.

Train passengers across the UK have been advised not to travel if they can avoid it, as extreme temperatures are causing chaos on the rail network.

Speeds have been reduced to 20mph on some parts of the rail system.

Network Rail, which manages Britain’s 20,000-miles of steel track, said it had activated “extreme weather action teams” to minimise disruption.

What happens to the tracks in hot weather?

According to Network Rail, tracks in direct sunshine can be as much as 20C hotter than the air temperature.

As the mercury rises, the steel rail absorbs heat and expands, causing it to curve, known as buckling.

The temperature change can push and pull the track out of shape.

Buckled tracks need to be repaired before trains can run again, which leads to disruption.

Overhead lines can also expand and sag in extreme heat, bringing a risk of passing trains pulling them down.

Network rail have been painting some tracks white to deflect some of the heat.
Network rail have been painting some tracks white to deflect some of the heat. Picture: Heart News

What safety measures are in place?

Slower speed restrictions can be introduced to reduce the chances of buckling. The side-effect of this is disruption to train timetables.

Network Rail said it paints some track white as this makes it less heat-absorbent and reduces the temperature by 5C or 10C.

Everything You Need To Know About How To Stay Cool In The Heatwave

Temperatures On The Rise As Scorching Heatwave Will Hit UK This Week

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Four boys charged over homophobic attack on gay couple

Crew of seized British-flagged tanker are 'safe and well', Stena says

Records broken in Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as heatwave bakes Europe

Tunisian president Beji Caid Essebsi dies aged 92

Theresa May and ex-ministers enjoy first 'day off' at Lord's cricket match

The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?
Boris Johnson's Cabinet is actually Remain-heavy

Boris Johnson's Cabinet: How Did They Vote On Brexit And Theresa May's Deal?
Boris Johnson will have to write the "letters of last resort" on Wednesday

Boris Johnson's First PM Task Is To Decide What To Do If Britain Is Obliterated By A Nuclear Strike
Boris Johnson leaving 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson's Inbox: The Five Key Things The New PM Will Need To Do
Boris Johnson v Jeremy Hunt

The New Prime Minister: Full Timings For When Boris Johnson Will Be Next PM