‘Our very own superhero’: Tributes pour in for ‘devoted daddy’ after he died trying to save son, 4, from Wigan house fire

17 April 2024, 18:39

Tributes have poured in for a father and son who died in a house fire on Saturday.
Tributes have poured in for a father and son who died in a house fire on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

Tributes have poured in for a ‘superhero’ father and his four-year-old son, who he tried to save from a Wigan house fire, before they both died from injuries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barry Mason, 45, ran back into the building on Warrington Road in Wigan when it went up in flames on Sunday in a bid to save his four-year-old son, Ethan.

Tragically, Mr Mason died from his injuries afterward and his son also died as a result of his injuries two days later.

The youngster was left critically injured and fighting for his life, having suffered 86 per cent burns to his body, his aunt Jessica Wilson said on a GoFundMe page.

He was placed into an induced coma and underwent major surgery, but he died in hospital on Tuesday morning, police said.

Tributes have since poured in for the pair, as Ethan’s aunt Jessica Causer praised the ‘superhero’ father for his actions.

Sharing a photo of the pair, Ms Causer wrote: “Our very own superhero. Barry, we are heartbroken. Such a gentle giant and a devoted Daddy until your last breath.

“Words will never describe just how grateful we are to you, hold our baby tight up there.”

Ethan's aunt described his father as a 'superhero'.
Ethan's aunt described his father as a 'superhero'. Picture: Facebook/Jessie Jack

Tributes were laid at the scene of the fire on Tuesday after the news of Ethan’s death, the MailOnline reports.

One tribute laid at the scene read: “I did not know them but it doesn't matter. I had to leave something.

“That poor mother and the rest of the children have suffered something we all dread and my heart goes out to them. “

Another wrote: “I am so sorry for your devastating loss of Barry and Ethan.

“My heart is completely broken for you and your beautiful family.

Four other people are still receiving treatment for their injuries.

Detective Inspector Lee Gridley, from GMP's Wigan district, said: "This is a devastating incident and all of our thoughts are with the family of this young boy, who had his entire life ahead of him.

"Together with the earlier death, this is a tragedy for the Wigan community and I know that many people will be shocked by this heartbreaking news. I hope people will join us in sending their absolute best wishes to all those involved in this incident, as they begin their journey in the healing process."

Emergency services responded to reports of a house fire at around 2.30am on Sunday. Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the first broke out in the kitchen before then spreading to the roof.

Ethan's aunt Jessica said the youngster's father ran back into the blazing home to rescue his boy. 

Writing on a GoFundMe page, which has raised almost £18,400 since the blaze, Jessica said: "We are all absolutely heartbroken, but my sister and her other children have lost absolutely everything."

The fire is not being treated as suspicious.

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/7n6ybs-barry-mason?qid=2f43b81245abf6b8f63c0330c44f5de4

