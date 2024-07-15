Tributes paid to Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty as she dies aged 53 following breast cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to Shannen Doherty after her death from cancer aged 53. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid after the death of Shannen Doherty who starred in Beverly Hills 90210 and Heathers.

Shannen died after a battle with breast cancer at the age of 53.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease,” her publicist said in a statement.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 - and in 2020 said that her diagnosis was terminal.

In June 2023, Doherty shared an Instagram post that revealed news that cancer had spread to her brain alongside a video of her receiving treatment. “My fear is obvious,” she wrote.

Shannen Doherty pictured at The 5th Biennial Stand Up To Cancer event in LA. Picture: Alamy

Rose McGowan posted online: “Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. My head bows to this warrior on her journey home. Her intense will to live places in her in the hall of legends. Forever our sister.”

Rose, who is a long-time friend of Shannen, also described her as a “soft-hearted badass” in an Instagram post.

“Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion,” she began the post. “I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live.

“Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end. Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, Holly, her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary,” McGowan continued. “Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect.

“A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever,” she concluded the post. “Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister.”

Actress Alyssa Milano also paid tribute writing: “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” “She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

Shannen shot to fame in 1988 with her role in the cult hit Heathers and went on to become a household name with her role in teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210.