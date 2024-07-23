Tributes pour in for Harry Savage after reality TV star found dead in home

Tributes have been paid to Harry Savage after the reality TV star was found dead. Picture: Instagram/Harry.sav & Alamy

By Will Conroy

Tributes have been paid to Harry Savage after the reality TV star was found dead at his home in Putney on Friday.

Police have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the death of the 26-year-old former drama student.

Paramedics arrived at the home in south-west London around 9.15am on July 19 but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Savage, from Essex, appeared in Channel 4’s Hunted in 2019 alongside his brother Frank Savage.

Frank and Harry Savage (right) appeared on Channel 4's Hunted,. Picture: Alamy

Tributes have poured in for the TV star with one friend saying: “What a sad day. RIP Harry Savage. One of the most beautiful souls on this earth. Rest well sweet angel."

Another shared: “I am lost for words. Such a beautiful soul… one of the nicest guys I’ve ever had the privilege to know.”

Officers are awaiting the outcome of toxicology tests following a post-mortem while detectives in nearby Wandsworth are investigating the incident as an “unexpected death”.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Police have arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the death of the 26-year-old former drama student. Picture: Instagram/Harry.sav

A Metropolitan police spokesman said: “Police were called by ambulance colleagues at around 09.15hrs on Friday, 19 July, to a man unresponsive at an address in Putney. The 26-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“A post-mortem examination commenced on Saturday, 20 July. Officers await the outcome of toxicology tests.

“Detectives responsible for policing Wandsworth are investigating the incident as an 'unexpected death'.

“They remain in contact with the man’s family and will be supporting them as enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

“A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”