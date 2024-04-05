'Heartbroken': Tributes for teenager, 17, stabbed to death in Manchester as murder investigation continues

Prince Walker-Ayeni. Picture: Family handout

By Kieran Kelly

The family of a boy who was stabbed to death in Manchester have paid tribute to the 17-year-old as an investigation into his death continues.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The teenage boy, named Prince Walker-Ayeni, was stabbed to death in the Moss Side area of Manchester on Thursday afternoon.

His family have paid tribute, with his sister telling the Manchester Evening News she is "so heartbroken" by his death.

"I miss you and I love you loads," she said.

Police at the scene in the Moss Side area of Manchester. Picture: LBC

Police announced on Thursday evening that police launched a murder investigation following Prince's death.

He was taken to hospital shortly after he was stabbed by died a short time later.

No arrests have been made but police have said initial inquiries were “well under way.”

Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: "This is a tragic and senseless loss of life and our thoughts remain with the victim's family and friends at this time.

Police said it was a "tragic and senseless loss of life". Picture: LBC

"They will remain at the forefront of our minds as we move forwards in our investigation to track down the person or persons responsible."

He continued: "Whilst no arrests have been made at this time, I want to assure the local community that a visible police presence will be in place in the local area over the coming days for reassurance and to carry out enquiries as we work tirelessly to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.

"We are continuing to appeal for any information or relevant footage - including mobile, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam. Any information you have will be treated with the strictest confidence and if you do have information to share, I urge you to do the right thing and report it to police."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2280 of 4/4/24.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.