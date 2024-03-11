Breaking News

Three people rushed to hospital after triple stabbing in Bury with knifeman on-the-run

11 March 2024, 16:17 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 17:02

Three people rushed to hospital after triple stabbing in Bury with knifeman on-the-run
Three people rushed to hospital after triple stabbing in Bury with knifeman on-the-run. Picture: Alamy / X

By StephenRigley

Three people have been injured in a 'triple stabbing' in Bury, Greater Manchester.

A large cordon has been erected in the town as officers continue to investigate the attack, which is believed to have taken place at 12.06 on Monday.

An air ambulance was called to the scene close to Murray Road minutes later.

Police are appealing for information following the attack, which occurred near to the Mill Gate Shopping Centre, close to the centre of town.

The three victims, all believed to be men, were taken to hospital.

No arrests have yet been made and police are appealing for witnesses.

NWAS could be seen arriving at the scene in Bury, Greater Manchester @EverythingBury
NWAS could be seen arriving at the scene in Bury, Greater Manchester @EverythingBury. Picture: X / @EverythingBury

Greater Manchester Police have said the victims' injuries are "not thought to be life-threatening."

However, the knifeman is still believed to be at large, with police appealing for information.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Greater Manchester Police are still responding to an incident on Murray Road, Bury.

"Officers remain at the scene to conduct further enquiries into what is believed to be a stabbing.

"The extent of the injuries sustained by three victims are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening.

"No arrests have been made at this time."

A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: "NWAS responded to a police incident following a call at 12.06. Three patients have been taken to hospital."

