Trump repeatedly accused Obama of starting a war with Iran to win the US election

Donald Trump's old tweets have come back to haunt him. Picture: PA / Twitter

Donald Trump has been accused of hypocrisy after tweets emerged from him saying Barack Obama was trying to start a war in Iran to boost his chances of winning the US election.

The President ordered an airstrike on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in response to the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

However, tweets from nine years ago have emerged in which Mr Trump claimed Obama would target the Middle Eastern country to boost his popularity at home.

In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011

I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012

Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected--be careful Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2013

President Obama spent two terms in office and did not order any military attack on Iran.