Trump repeatedly accused Obama of starting a war with Iran to win the US election

3 January 2020, 08:46 | Updated: 3 January 2020, 08:50

Donald Trump's old tweets have come back to haunt him
Donald Trump's old tweets have come back to haunt him. Picture: PA / Twitter

Donald Trump has been accused of hypocrisy after tweets emerged from him saying Barack Obama was trying to start a war in Iran to boost his chances of winning the US election.

The President ordered an airstrike on Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in response to the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

However, tweets from nine years ago have emerged in which Mr Trump claimed Obama would target the Middle Eastern country to boost his popularity at home.

President Obama spent two terms in office and did not order any military attack on Iran.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Ethical vegan 'sacked for his beliefs' wins case at employment tribunal
General Qassem Soleimani was effectively the second-in-command in Iran

Qassem Soleimani: Who was the Iranian commander killed in US airstrike?

Qassem Soleimani: What will revenge look like for Iran in wake of general's killing?

'Most amazing feeling': Couple win lottery as teenage son gets cancer all-clear

Jess Phillips: Labour backbencher set to announce run for party leader

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari heard what the US airstrike means in Iran

US kills Iranian General: Expert explains what will happen next in Middle East
LBC's guide to New Year's Eve in London

New Year's Eve in London: What time are the last trains and tubes?
General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019: 10 big-name politicians at risk of losing their seats

General Election 2019

LBC's election guide: what to expect and when

LBC's election night guide: when to expect the key results on Thursday night
Hugh Grant has been encouraging tactical voting

General election 2019 tactical voting: What is it and is it legal?