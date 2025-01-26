Trump calls on Arab nations to take in Palestinians to 'clean out' Gaza

Donald Trump attends a remembrance event to mark the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump has called on Jordan, Egypt and other Arab nations to accept more Palestinian refugees from the Gaza Strip.

The newly-inaugurated president suggested forcing Palestinians to leave their home to "just clean out" the war-torn area to create a virtual clean slate.

Speaking during a Q&A aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said he had been in contact with King Abdullah II of Jordan and would soon speak with Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt.

"I'd like him to take people. I'd like Egypt to take people," said Mr Trump.

"You're talking about, probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing and say, 'You know it's, over.'"

Speaking about the effects of Israel's war in Gaza, which has killed at least 47,000 people, mainly women and children, Trump thanked Jordan for taking in Palestinian refugees.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with US president-elect Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

He told the king: "I'd love for you to take on more, cause I'm looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it's a mess. It's a real mess."

He said of such a mass movement of Palestinians, "it could be temporary or long term", adding that the area of the world that encompasses Gaza, "over centuries" has "had many, many conflicts".

"Something has to happen," Mr Trump said.

"But it's literally a demolition site right now. Almost everything's demolished, and people are dying there."

He added: "So, I'd rather get involved with some of the Arab nations, and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change."

Sir Keir Starmer thanked Trump for his role in the Gaza ceasefire when the pair shared their first phone call on Sunday.

A Downing Street statement read: “President Trump opened by sending his condolences to the Prime Minister on the loss of his brother.

"The Prime Minister thanked President Trump for his kind words and congratulated him on his inauguration.

“The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Trump’s role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza. The President welcomed the release of Emily Damari and sent his best wishes to her family. They discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East.

“They also discussed trade and the economy, with the Prime Minister setting out how we are deregulating to boost growth.

“The two leaders stressed the importance of the close and warm ties between the UK and the US, and the President spoke of his respect and affection for the Royal Family.

“They agreed to meet soon and looked forward to further discussions then.”