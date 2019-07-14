Further Leaked Emails Say Trump Dumped Iran Nuclear Deal In Act Of "Diplomatic Vandalism"

Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in an act of "diplomatic vandalism", according to the latest leaked emails from Sir Kim Darroch. Picture: PA

Britain's ambassador to the United States said Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal in an "act of diplomatic vandalism" because it was agreed by his predecessor Barack Obama, according to new leaked emails.

In newly leaked memos, Sir Kim Darroch told Downing Street that Donald Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear agreement "seemingly for ideological and personality reasons".

The ambassador, who resigned his post after the US President called him a "pompous fool" and "stupid guy" on Twitter, described Mr Trump's actions as "diplomatic vandalism".

The email from 2018 said: "The outcome illustrated the paradox of this White House: You got exceptional access, seeing everyone short of the President; but on the substance, the administration is set upon an act of diplomatic vandalism, seemingly for ideological and personality reasons - it was Obama's deal.

"Moreover, they can't articulate any 'day-after' strategy; and contacts with State Department this morning suggest no sort of plan for reaching out to partners and allies, whether in Europe or the region."

The latest publication comes after Scotland Yard warned journalists that any further publication of the ambassador's emails could be a criminal offence and the documents should be returned to the government.

But the advice sparked a row, forcing the force to clarify that it does not intend to restrict press freedom.

Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said the force "has no intention of seeking to prevent editors from publishing" stories that are in the public interest, and was merely alerting the media "to the risk of breaching the Official Secrets Act (OSA)".

"We know these documents and potentially others remain in circulation," he said, adding: "We have a duty to prevent as well as detect crime and the previous statement was intended to alert to the risk of breaching the OSA".

The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command is investigating the leak.

More to follow...