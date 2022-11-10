Under fire Donald Trump 'turns on Melania' after bruising US midterms as beaming Biden poised to run for President again

Donald Trump reportedly blames his wife for the Republicans' performance in the midterms, as Joe Biden says it is his "intention" to run again in 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Donald Trump has turned on his wife following the Republican's 'disappointing' performance in the midterm elections.

He is said to be 'livid' and 'screaming at everybody' - and is reportedly blaming Melania for advising him to support Dr Mehmet Oz, who was defeated in Pennsylvania by Democrat John Fetterman.

The Republicans were expecting a 'red wave' of support, with the cost of living and low approval ratings for President Joe Biden expected to drag down support for the Democrats.

But they performed better than expected, partly due to concerns over abortion rights.

Whilst the Republicans are expected to take control of the House of Representatives, power of the Senate rests on the final four states to declare, with both parties still on 48 seats.

If the Democrats can keep the Senate Mr Biden could preserve his ability to nominate federal judges and administration officials.

Candidates backed by Mr Trump - including Dr Oz - did particularly badly, leading to some Republicans to swear off the former President and instead support Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 election.

Mr Trump has previously warned Mr DeSantis against running for the Republican nomination, threatening to release information about him that "won't be very flattering".

"I think if he runs he could hurt himself very badly," the former President told reporters on his plane on Monday.

"I don't think it would be good for the party."

Mr Trump is said to blame his wife for advising him to support Dr Oz. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Mr Biden has announced his intention to run again in the next election but said he is not in "any hurry" to formally declare it, as Mr Trump teases an announcement set for next week.

The President said he will continue to deliberate with his wife, and said the results of the midterm elections - nor Mr Trump - have influenced his decision.

"Our intention is to run again," he said at the White House.

"That's been our intention.

"Regardless of what the outcome of this election was."

He added: "This is all made a family decision.

"I think everybody wants me to run, but we're gonna have discussions about it.

"And I don't feel any hurry one way or another to make that judgment – right – today, tomorrow, whenever, no matter what my predecessor does."

Biden says it is his "intention" to run again. Picture: Alamy

The final numbers for the midterms might not be known for weeks.

There is still a chance Republicans could take unified control of Congress, and Mr Biden's ambitions for the next two years would instantly shrink.

Either way, the nation's fractious political divides remained on vivid display.

But Mr Biden brushed off concerns that Republicans will investigate his administration and family in what could swiftly become a bruising stretch of his presidency.

"I think the American people will look at all that for what it is, almost comedy," the president said.

He added he was "prepared to work with my Republican colleagues".