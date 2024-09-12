Trump rules out second debate against 'prizefighter' Kamala Harris, insisting he 'won' first debate in Truth Social rant

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has ruled out taking part in a second televised debate against Kamala Harris ahead of November's US election.

The former president took to the self-owned social media platform on Thursday to deliver the rant, in which he insisted he had 'won' the pair's first debate - the second against the Democrats following June's showdown against Biden.

“There will be no third debate,” he wrote, adding: "When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, 'I WANT A REMATCH.'"

It comes despite polling suggesting otherwise, with figures released following the debate giving Harris a notable edge.

Surveys conducted by YouGov following the debate found that Vice President Harris won the showdown by an average of 57 per cent to Trump’s 34 per cent.

“The Voters and Voter Polls showed it, but the Fake News Media wasn’t giving the credit that was due. Now they are seeing the results with independent Voters, Evangelicals, and more – and saying, WOW!” he wrote following the debate.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in the spin room after a presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Picture: Alamy

The debate itself was filled with several false claims made by Trump on a range of key issues including abortion, crime and immigration that were corrected by the debates moderators.

He also accused migrants in areas of the US of 'eating cats and dogs' during the debate.

The former president also accused Harris of lying while the pair exchanged personal blows in the heated interaction that started with a handshake initiated by the Democratic nominee.

"Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate," Trump wrote online.

"She and Crooked Joe have destroyed our Country, with millions of criminals and mentally deranged people pouring into the USA, totally unchecked and unvetted, and with Inflation bankrupting our Middle Class.

"Everyone knows this, and all of the other problems caused by Kamala and Joe - It was discussed in great detail during the First Debate with Joe, and the Second Debate with Comrade Harris.

"She was a no-show at the Fox Debate, and refused to do NBC & CBS.

"KAMALA SHOULD FOCUS ON WHAT SHE SHOULD HAVE DONE DURING THE LAST ALMOST FOUR YEAR PERIOD," he wrote on Truth Social.

Adding: "THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!"

It comes as Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris following the first television debate.

The singer made the announcement shortly after the the conclusion of the debate which saw the two candidates meet in person for the first time ahead of November’s election.