Truss plays down lead over Sunak in make-or-break weekend for Tory contest

31 July 2022, 00:42

Liz Truss has played down her lead over Rishi Sunak in the contest to become PM
Liz Truss has played down her lead over Rishi Sunak in the contest to become PM. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Liz Truss has played down claims she has a clear lead over rival Rishi Sunak on a crunch weekend in the Tory leadership contest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It came despite the Foreign Secretary's campaign receiving the backing of key Tory figures in recent days, including Ben Wallace and her former rival Tom Tugendhat.

She insisted it was a "very, very close race," while trumpeting her "support from right across all parts of the Conservative Party".

Mr Sunak, who was an early frontrunner in the contest, has consistently trailed Ms Truss in polls of party members, facing an uphill battle to win them over.

However, both contenders are continuing to fight for the support of Tory members, flitting across the country to meet voters.

Read more: 'Feisty' Truss is my choice for PM, says Ben Wallace as he reveals endorsement
Read more: Sunak says he had 'no choice' as he is accused of 'stabbing Boris in the back'

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak's latest plans in a policy blitz designed to revive his campaign include slashing the number of shuttered shops on Britain's high streets, allowing tougher punishment for graffiti and littering, and expanding police powers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Mr Sunak intends to remove hurdles for properties to be quickly converted into new businesses or cafes.

He would also allow local authorities to double the fine for littering and graffiti and consider lowering the damage threshold for offenders to be jailed.

The latest pledges come on top of the introduction of a £10 fine for patients who miss GP and hospital appointments.

Mr Sunak told the Sunday Telegraph he would levy it as part of a "transformative" overhaul of the NHS.

He earlier attacked "woke nonsense" in a speech in West Sussex too, in an apparent attempt to outdo Ms Truss on so-called culture war issues that appeal to the right of the party.

Meanwhile, during a campaign stop in Bromley, Ms Truss was asked whether her advantage over Mr Sunak in member surveys meant the contest is hers to lose.

She said: "This is a very, very close race, and I am fighting for every vote."

She said she was "absolutely delighted" about Mr Tugendhat's support, but described it as "extremely premature" to say whether she would appoint him Foreign Secretary, a job Mr Tugendhat indicated he hoped to get while insisting he had been "promised nothing".

Ms Truss continued: "He is a very, very talented person and I'm very grateful to have the support from right across all parts of the Conservative Party because we need to reunite after this leadership election."

Ms Truss has pitched herself as the "education Prime Minister" with a plan that includes replacing failing academies with "a new wave of free schools" and improving maths and literacy standards.

She unveiled a six-point strategy on Saturday "to get Britain's education system back on track", which includes expanding existing academies which are high performing and replacing failing ones with free schools.

Ms Truss once again reiterated that she had seen first-hand "how children were failed and let down by low expectations" during her comprehensive state schooling in Leeds.

The remarks have previously drawn criticism from political leaders in the city, and former pupils and staff of her former school, the Roundhay School.

Ms Truss also pledged to drive up the quality of maths teaching and meet the "target for 90% of primary children to reach the expected standard in literacy and numeracy".

She would aim to give working parents access to childcare around the school day and extend the range of providers who accept government childcare entitlements.

The Foreign Secretary also said she would follow through on government plans to change staff-to-child ratios for young children, bringing England into line with ratios in Scotland, proposals Labour has branded "pathetic".

Ms Truss, who studied at Oxford, promised to reform admissions procedures for Oxbridge and other top universities "so students who get top grades in their A levels would be automatically invited to apply".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Charles is believed to have accepted a £1 million payment from the family of Osama bin Laden

Prince Charles charity 'accepted £1m from family of Osama bin Laden'

Guests have arrived at the estate

It's party time: Guests arrive for Boris and Carrie Johnson's wedding bash

Archie Battersbee has not regained consciousness since the incident

Mum of Archie Battersbee urges Health Sec to 'act immediately' to keep her son alive

Brits will experience "muggy" conditions

Brits face 'muggy' tropical weather as 29C heat and torrential rain hit UK

Ivana Hrynkiw, a reporter with AL.com, was told her skirt was "too short".

US reporter told her skirt was 'too short' to witness execution of death-row inmate

The four males were driving from Bedale towards High Burton when they crashed on Masham Road.

Three teenagers killed and driver seriously injured in horror North Yorkshire crash

Quinney Crescent, Manchester, where the 16-year-old girl was shot.

Girl, 16, in hospital after gunman opens fire outside house party in Manchester

Lillia, 9, was stabbed to death

Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of murder after Lillia Valutyte, 9, killed in Lincolnshire

Brits in some parts of the UK face being fined for using their hosepipes.

Millions of Brits could face £1,000 fines as water companies impose hosepipe ban

A medical worker prepares a dose of Imvanex vaccine used to protect against monkeypox.

Spain reports second monkeypox-related death in Europe

The AA put its first "amber traffic warning" in place on Friday and for Saturday between 11am and 3pm, and train drivers from union Aslef are going on strike at seven operators.

Crippling rail strikes and 'amber traffic warning' threaten this weekend's summer getaways

Lilia Valutyte was stabbed in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Schoolgirl, 9, was 'stabbed to death while playing with sister' in Lincolnshire street

Asda has cut its fuel prices after drivers faced large bills at the pumps

Asda cuts fuel prices amid claims supermarkets are keeping price high

Exclusive
Sean Pinner has been sentenced to death by Donetsk separatists

Russian ambassador confronted with message from captured Brit Shaun Pinner's family

The unit was active at the steelworks in Mariupol

Horrific footage shows Russian troops 'castrate Ukrainian POW' as Kyiv vows revenge

The UN has ordered the UK to keep Archie Battersbee alive

Archie Battersbee 'must be kept alive' while UN considers his case

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden Economy

US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

Lottery Jackpot

Single ticket wins 1.337 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot
Iraq Protests

Iraqi protesters storm parliament in Baghdad and stage sit-in
Severe Weather Appalachia

Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25

Breaking Bad sStatue

Breaking Bad statues shine light on actors in Albuquerque

Spain Monkeypox

Spain reports second death from monkeypox

Iraq Protests

Cleric’s followers force way into Iraqi parliament for second time this week
Germany Russia Gas

Russia halts gas shipments to Latvia over ‘contract violations’
Russia Ukraine

Russia launches attacks on Ukrainian cities after dispute over prisoner deaths
Canada Pope

‘You can change the pope’: Francis says he must slow down or consider retiring

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics

Mick Lynch attacks 'vicious form of Toryism' taking over UK politics
James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race
Tory party co-chair looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari

Tory party co-chairman looks ahead to LBC leadership hustings with Nick Ferrari
'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance
Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch again

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school
'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers
Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Ben Kentish reflects on 'blue on blue infighting' between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Cross Question with Ben Kentish

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 26/07 | Watch again

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

James O'Brien slams right-wing media endorsement of Tory PMs

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London