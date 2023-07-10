Tube chaos later this month as new dates announced for drivers’ strike

People cram onto a London bus during a Tube strike. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tube passengers are facing a week of chaos later in July with the entire underground set to shut for at least two days after the union representing drivers announced strike action.

Aslef, which represents the vast majority of Tube drivers, announced strike dates on July 26 and July 28 as part of a blacklash over changes to pensions and working conditions.

The dates coincide with latest already called by the RMT.

It will leave Tube bosses little option but to shut the network for almost all if the last week of July.

Finn Brennan, Aslef's full-time organiser on London Underground, said: "We take action only when needed. Unfortunately, the last few weeks have shown that London Underground management are determined to try to push through detrimental changes - despite trade union opposition - if they think they can get away with it."

It comes several days after the RMT announced a wave of strikes starting on July 23.

The RMT action is being taken in an ongoing row over pensions, jobs and working conditions.

Its members will take strike action from July 23 to 28. There will be no strike on Monday July 24, while workers in different grades will take action on each of the other days.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is.

"Plans by Transport for London (TfL) to cut 600 jobs and attack our members' pensions are simply unacceptable.

"We are aware that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has had the TfL budget cut.

"However, he needs to align himself with our union and his London Underground staff in pushing back against the Tory Government, exposing their damaging agenda to a key part of London transport infrastructure."