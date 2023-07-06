Breaking News

Fresh wave of London Underground strikes to cause travel chaos this month

More Tube strikes are on the way in July. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) has announced a fresh wave of tube strikes beginning on the 23rd of July.

The action is being taken in an ongoing row over pensions, jobs and working conditions.

Hundreds of jobs are set to be axed, affecting Tube stations and maintenance, the RMT said.

Its members will take strike action from July 23 to 28. There will be no strike on Monday July 24, while workers in different grades will take action on each of the other days.

Read more: When are the train strikes in July? Full list of dates and services affected

Read more: ‘Unchartered territory for NHS’: July set for seven days of strikes from senior and junior doctors in NHS chaos

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "This week of action will shut down the London Underground and show just how important the work of our members is.

"Plans by Transport for London (TfL) to cut 600 jobs and attack our members' pensions are simply unacceptable.

"We are aware that Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has had the TfL budget cut.

"However, he needs to align himself with our union and his London Underground staff in pushing back against the Tory Government, exposing their damaging agenda to a key part of London transport infrastructure."

The last set of tube strikes took place in March.