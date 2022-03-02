Tube chaos continues day after strike - and there’s more to come tomorrow

Commuters faced further Tube misery today. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tube commuters faced further chaos this morning after a strike by thousands of workers crippled services on Tuesday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking industrial action in a bitter dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

There was chaos today as most lines were still shut before 730am, sparking huge queues and misery for thousands of people.

Many London Underground lines remained suspended on Wednesday morning following 24-hour strike action by Tube workers which started on Tuesday.

The Tube will be out of action again tomorrow. Picture: Alamy

Only the Victoria and Central lines were running a good service as of around 7am, while the Bakerloo line was part-suspended.

The Docklands Light Railway was also part-suspended and the London Overground was operating on a reduced service.

The Tube was halted during Tuesday's morning and evening rush hour, with only a handful of services running later in the day.

Tubes aren’t back to normal yet so hundreds of people are queuing for buses in the rain outside Liverpool Street. Misery. #tubestrike pic.twitter.com/sog271xxFc — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) March 2, 2022

Transport for London had warned that disruption would continue into Wednesday, with no Tubes until at least 7.30am and a severely disrupted service until later in the morning.

TfL said customers should avoid travelling in the early morning and try to make their journeys later in the day.

Further disruption is expected all day on Thursday during another strike, with customers advised to work from home if they can, and into Friday morning.

Some Tube stations were closed on Wednesday and commuters faced another miserable journey to work.