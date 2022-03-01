Tube strikes to cause travel chaos today with no service on all lines

1 March 2022, 00:01 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 00:54

Commuters are set to face chaos on Tuesday and thousands of TfL workers go on stike
Commuters are set to face chaos on Tuesday and thousands of TfL workers go on stike. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Commuters in the capital are set to face chaos on Tuesday as thousands of London Underground workers strike over a dispute on jobs, pensions and conditions.

London Underground is set to be crippled on Tuesday as TfL warn there could be no Tube services as 10,000 staff are prepare to stage a walkout.

There will be a similar scale of disruption during a second strike on Thursday, with a knock-on impact on Wednesday and Friday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are taking action in a dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions.

A spokesperson for Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "The upcoming strike action will cause disruption to Londoners and businesses that are trying to recover from two devastating years.

"It will also damage TfL's revenues at a time when TfL is already under huge financial strain due to the pandemic.

"TfL are working to mitigate the impact of the strikes but disruption is inevitable. The mayor urges Londoners who need to travel on March 1 and 3 to check before they make their journey, consider whether they are able to work from home and use alternative modes of transport where possible.

"Sadiq doesn't want to see strike action and is imploring the unions to come to the table and work with City Hall and TfL."

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Sadiq Khan knows that this raid on our members' pensions and conditions is unfair and would lead to industrial action because he's said it himself.

"Yet only last week we find out that the mayor has agreed to submit proposals to the Government that will result in attacks on those pensions.

"Which side is he on? The side of our members who risked their lives as key workers in Covid and are now, as he predicted, striking to defend (their) livelihoods and future? Or the side of a Tory Government which wants to attack jobs, pensions, conditions and services?

"The mayor can solve this dispute by agreeing to talks that meet the concerns of his own workforce.

"Our members are central to the future of passenger safety and confidence on the Tube and they'll be at the heart of London's recovery. For the good of his workers and London's recovery, Sadiq needs to stand firm against the Government, stop the pensions raid and end the job massacre."

Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer, said: "I would ask anyone who needs to use the Tube on March 1 and 3 to check before they make their journey, consider whether they are able to work from home and use alternative modes of transport where possible.

"It's highly unlikely there will be an Underground service running during the strike action and services are likely to be affected on the mornings of March 2 and 4 too.

"I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action, but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.

"We haven't proposed any changes to pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out, so this action is completely unnecessary.

"We know our customers deserve better than this and that is why we're urging the RMT to talk to us so we can find a resolution to this dispute and call off this action, which is threatening London's recovery from the pandemic."

How long will the strikes be on for?

There will be no service on the London Underground network on Tuesday 1 March and Thursday 3 March.

However, it is expected to severely impact services the following mornings too - on March 2 and March 4.

Long-term strikes that have been taking place on Friday and Saturday evenings since the beginning of the year will also go ahead this week.

Which lines will be affected?

All Tube lines will be affected by the upcoming strikes on Tuesday and Thursday.

The weekend strikes will impact the Night Tube on Central and Victoria lines.

The strikes will lead to the closure of five London stations on Great Northern's Northern City Line, from Drayton Park to Moorgate, because some are operated by London Underground.

On Tuesday and Thursday, Great Northern trains will be diverted at Finsbury Park into King's Cross and won't be able to serve the stations of Drayton Park, Highbury & Islington, Essex Road, Old Street and Moorgate.

Some may operate only north of Finsbury Park.

Southern, Great Northern and Thameslink trains around London are likely to be much busier than usual and journeys may take much longer generally, passengers were warned.

What is being advised?

Commuters have been told to expect severe disruption across all Tube lines for the rest of the week.

TfL recommended that people travel later in the day on Wednesday and Friday, the days after the strikes.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation, second left, and Davyd Arakhamia, faction leader of the Servant of the People party in the Ukrainian Parliament, third right, attend the peace talks in the Gomel region, Belarus (Sergei Kholodiin/AP)

Talks held between Russian and Ukrainian delegates as war continues

