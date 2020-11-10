Tui cancels Lapland holidays over fears 'magic' would be lost due to Covid

10 November 2020, 14:47

The tour operator made the decision as it could not guarantee it would "keep the magic alive" for families
The tour operator made the decision as it could not guarantee it would "keep the magic alive" for families. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

All Tui holidays to Lapland have been cancelled for UK and Irish customers this winter due to Covid-19.

The tour operator made the decision as it could not guarantee it would "keep the magic alive" for families visiting the Finnish region due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All customers affected will be contacted and the company will offer them a range of options such as amending their booking for free, receiving credit or cancelling the trip with a full cash refund.

It said in a statement: "Tui UK and Ireland today regrets to confirm it has made the incredibly difficult decision to suspend holidays to Lapland this winter, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding travel and the unprecedented impact of Covid-19.

"Visiting Santa is a truly magical, once-in-a-lifetime family experience, and Tui has worked extremely hard in recent months to try to ensure it can keep the magic alive and guarantee children and their parents a safe and enjoyable holiday.

Read more: Biden says masks 'aren't a political statement' and warns of 'dark winter'

"However, with the rapidly evolving travel environment and a Covid test soon to be mandatory for Finland, Tui UK and Ireland has decided that, on this occasion, it would not be able to deliver on this promise and wanted to remove uncertainty for families."

Tui added that it will resume Lapland trips in winter 2021.

Lapland has introduced a series of safety measures in response to the pandemic, including plastic screens to separate Santa from children, and elves wearing face masks.

The Finnish government has announced that leisure travel from the UK will be allowed from November 23 by visitors who have proof of a recent negative Covid-19 test.

No quarantine period will be required for trips of up to 72 hours.

For longer stays, visitors will need to self-isolate for 72 hours before taking a second test.

They will be released from quarantine if they receive another negative result.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Students in England will be tested for Covid-19 so they can return home for Christmas

Students in England to get coronavirus tests for Christmas at home
Theodore McCarrick

Vatican faults many for McCarrick’s rise but spares Pope as report released
Saeb Erekat

Long-standing Palestinian spokesman Saeb Erekat dies aged 65

Amazon

EU files charges against Amazon over use of data

This is the moment the thief stole the poppy box from the counter of the butcher's shop

Watch: Thief steals poppy box from butcher's shop on Remembrance weekend
GCSE and A-level exams in Wales have been cancelled

Covid cancels 2021 GCSE and A-Level exams in Wales

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Coronavirus vaccine: A list of priority people will be decided by the government

Who will get the Covid vaccine first in the UK? Is there a priority list?
Coronavirus vaccine: Questions have been raised as to whether it will be compulsory, especially for travel

Will the Covid-19 vaccine be mandatory?

Covid vaccine side effects are said to be minimal according to the latest findings

What are the RNA Covid-19 vaccine side effects?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ex-EasyJet chairman: Two-week quarantine period for arrivals doesn't work

Ex-EasyJet chairman: Two-week quarantine period for arrivals doesn't work
Ed Balls warned that the story of Donald Trump is not over yet

Ed Balls warns 'the story of Donald Trump and American populism is not over'
The Health Secretary told LBC the vaccine was a signifiant step forwards

Matt Hancock: NHS told to be ready for vaccine 'from the start of December'
Vaccine can be modified to protect against another Covid strain, expert says

Covid vaccine can be modified to protect against another strain, expert says
Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, warns expert

Vaccine breakthrough shouldn't be seen as overnight victory, expert warns
How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London