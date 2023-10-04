'Tupac murder would already have been solved if he was white', says brother after man charged over killing 27 years on

4 October 2023, 12:21

Tupac's killing would have been solved earlier if he were white
Tupac's killing would have been solved earlier if he were white. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The murder of Tupac Shakur would have been solved sooner if the rapper were white, his brother has claimed.

Tupac Shakur was 25 when he was killed in 1996, in a drive-by shooting close to the Las Vegas strip.

Despite his death at such a young age, he remains beloved by rap fans who consider him one of the greatest the genre ever produced.

Duane 'Keefe D' Davis was arrested close to his home in the city of Henderson, Nevada, on Friday.

A grand jury has charged him with one count of open murder with use of the deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

Tupac in 1993
Tupac in 1993. Picture: Alamy

Tupac's brother said he thinks race is a factor in the long delay in finding the rapper's killer.

Mopreme Shakur
Mopreme Shakur. Picture: Getty

"Pac was a young black male," Mopreme Shakur told Sky News. "And we have challenges in this country when it comes to equal justice.

"That's just the nature of the beast, it's just the nature of the beast in America. I'm realistic about that."

Duane Davis
Duane Davis. Picture: Getty

"I was shocked, surprised, and taken aback because it's been so long

."We haven't heard anything in 27 years. My daughter is 27 years old, so any accountability is good at this point.

Mr Shakur said that he thought the police should go after others who may also have been involved in his brother's death.

"It would be a shame after all this time for them not to do this properly," he said, "meaning that they look at all the connections to it and get the total justice that we want.

"There's doubt in their sincerity. How far are they going to go? Are they going to go all the way and get all the accomplices?"

The rapper's family welcomed the announcement of the charge.

Steve Wolfson, the district attorney in Clark County Las Vegas, said: "The family has reached out to my office, I imagine also to (police), we've been in communication with them.

Tupac was gunned down in 1996
Tupac was gunned down in 1996. Picture: Getty

"We understand that they are welcoming this news, they are pleased with this news and they are certainly aware of the return of this indictment."

He added: "For a long time, this community and worldwide have been wanting justice for Tupac.

"Today we are taking that first step. Tupac was actually quoted as saying 'Death is not the greatest loss in life, the greatest loss is what dies inside while still alive'. Never surrender. Well, we didn't surrender thanks to the great work of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

"This is the indictment we've been waiting almost three decades for. It spells out the facts and circumstances and what justifies a Clark County grand jury in returning an indictment and justice will be served."

Tupac was travelling in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Suge Knight.

When they stopped at a red light, a white Cadillac pulled up to the 10-car convoy and gunfire erupted.

Tupac was hit several times and died a week later.

Tupac was travelling in a BMW driven by Suge Knight when he was shot
Tupac was travelling in a BMW driven by Suge Knight when he was shot. Picture: Alamy

In 2018, after he was diagnosed with cancer, Davis said he was in the Cadillac and he implicated his nephew, Orlando Anderson, saying he was one of two people in the back seats when the shooting started.

Anderson, who denied any involvement, had been in a fight with Tupac and others at a casino earlier on September 7 1996. He was killed in a shooting in Compton two years later.

Tupac, who was nominated for six Grammies during his career, had just released his fourth solo album, All Eyez on Me.

He was famously feuding with The Notorious B.I.G. at the time. The rapper, also known as Biggie Smalls, would be shot and killed months later in March 1997.

