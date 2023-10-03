Tupac Shakur's final moments revealed as never-before-seen images surface of rapper before fatal shooting

Tupac Shakur's final moments revealed as never-before-seen images surface of rapper's final moments. Picture: LBC / Alamy / 8 news now

By Danielle DeWolfe

Newly-released images and video show the final moments of Tupac Shakur's life before he was fatally shot in a Las Vegas drive-by shooting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 25-year-old rapper was murdered in 'Sin City' in September 7, 1996, in what has long-been believed to have been a gang-related dispute.

Now, investigators have released previously unseen footage documenting the artist's final hours following the first ever arrest in relation to the killing.

The new clips show the rapper walking beside Death Row Records CEO Marion 'Suge' Knight, as the pair lead an entourage consisting of dozens of people to attack rival gang member Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson.

The 25-year-old rapper was murdered in 'Sin City' in September 1996, in what has long-been believed to have been a gang-related dispute. Picture: LBC / Alamy

US police confirmed the arrest of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis last week in connection with the rapper's murder.

Davis, a former gang leader, was arrested on Friday in Henderson, Nevada, after he was indicted by a grand jury.

He was charged with of one count of murder with a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement.

Davis has always claimed that it was Anderson, not he, who shot Shakur in 1996.

However, in Nevada, a defendant can be charged with a crime, including murder, if that individual conspired with or assisted another individual in committing a crime.

The rapper was in a BMW driven by Knight in a convoy of about 10 cars when a gunman opened fire.

Read more: What happened to Tupac Shakur? Rapper's murder case explained as man arrested almost 30 years on

Read more: Mugshot released of man accused of murdering Tupac Shakur in 1996 Vegas drive-by, as family welcome charge

US police confirmed the arrest of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis last week in connection with the rapper's murder. Picture: LBC / 8 News now

Footage of the Las Vegas altercation, which took place in the lobby of the MGM Grand just hours before the fatal shooting, is believed to have been linked to the death of Shakur later that evening.

US Authorities have long believed that Anderson later joined fellow gang members - a group which included Davis, 60, his uncle - in a bid to locate and kill the rapper.

As part of the Grand Jury indictment, the jury was shown a mixture of pictures and footage - which included the BMW Shakur was in at the time he was shot and killed.

Images of the vehicle show it riddled with bullet holes along the length of its side.

US police confirmed the arrest of Duane 'Keffe D' Davis last week in connection with the rapper's murder. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Steve Wolfson, the district attorney in Clark County Las Vegas, said: "The family has reached out to my office, I imagine also to (police), we've been in communication with them.

"We understand that they are welcoming this news, they are pleased with this news and they are certainly aware of the return of this indictment."

He added: "For a long time, this community and worldwide have been wanting justice for Tupac.

Davis is due back in court this week and is currently being held without bail.