House in Las Vegas suburb searched as police re-open cold case murder of rapper Tupac Shakur

19 July 2023, 13:01 | Updated: 19 July 2023, 13:40

Tupac died on 13 September 1996, a week after he was shot four times in his car while waiting at a red light
Tupac died on 13 September 1996, a week after he was shot four times in his car while waiting at a red light. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Police have carried out a search of a Las Vegas property in connection with the unsolved 1996 shooting of US rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVPD) said a warrant had been served on Monday July 17 as part of the "ongoing" homicide investigation.

Widely considered as one of the most influential rap artists of all time, Tupac died at the age of 25 after being shot in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Though his career lasted just five years, he has remained one of the most prolific artists of his generation, with more than 75 million records sold worldwide.

Tupac at the premiere of "Poetic Justice" in California in 1993
Tupac at the premiere of "Poetic Justice" in California in 1993. Picture: Getty

Police said in a statement: "LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada, on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation.

"We will have no further comment at this time."

No arrests have been made and no suspects are in custody.

Detectives confirmed they have re-opened the cold case once more.

Las Vegas Police Lt Jason Johansson told the Las Vegas Review Journal: “It's a case that's gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that.”

Tupac died on 13 September 1996, a week after he was shot four times in his car while waiting at a red light.

Tupac is known for hit songs including Ambitionz Az A Ridah and California Love.

Both his 1996's All Eyez On Me and his Greatest Hits collection have been certified Diamond records, surpassing the 10 million sales mark and placing them among the top-selling albums of all time.

Last month Tupac was honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

It followed his April 2017 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, making him the first solo hip-hop artist to be recognised for inclusion in his first eligible year.

The rapper also found success and critical acclaim as an actor, starring in films such as Juice, Poetic Justice, Above The Rim, Gridlock'd and Gang Related.

His life and legacy have continued to impact and influence culture today, from a groundbreaking performance via hologram at the 2012 Coachella Music Festival, to a spoken-word appearance on Kendrick Lamar's 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly.

That same year the Grammy Museum opened his first museum exhibit, All Eyez On Me: The Writings Of Tupac Shakur.

The first estate-authorised biography of Tupac is due to be published later this year.

