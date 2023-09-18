TV medical expert Dr Uchenna Okoye dies aged 53 after 'sudden illness' as tributes pour in

Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a 'sudden illness' aged 53. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

TV medical expert Dr Uchenna Okoye has passed away after a sudden illness.

The TV regular often appeared on This Morning.

Her death was announced in a statement on Instagram, with her loved ones writing: "We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a sudden illness on Friday 15th September 2023.

"We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post. We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time. We will be in touch in the coming days."

She was described as a “beacon” as fans paid tribute.

One person wrote online: “Beautiful Uchenna! An industry beacon who quickly became a friend to many of us. So warm, generous and funny. Sending condolences to her family and friends."

Another said: “Our wonderful Uchenna - it’s so sad. Vibrancy, kindness, generosity and love were in her soul and those of us who knew her adored her and her beautiful daughter. Condolences to Uchenna’s loving family."

Cosmetic dentist Dr Okoye made numerous appearances on the ITV show, offering medical advice to viewers at home.

No cause of death was given. She died after falling ill at home on Friday.

A statement announcing her death reads: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the much loved and respected Cosmetic Dentist, Dr Uchenna Okoye, who passed away after falling ill at home on Friday 15th September 2023.

"At this time, we ask for your prayers for her young daughter, her family, her team of staff at London Smiling Dental Group and her friends who are all struggling to come to terms with her loss.

"We request that you respect Uchenna’s family’s wishes for privacy at this very difficult time.'

It continued: "The Uchenna sparkle touched the lives of everyone she met and drew her into stardom on 10 Years Younger makeover show, followed by 10 Years Younger in 10 Days where her passion and compassion leaps off the screen.

"For the last twenty years, her deep knowledge of dentistry and her incredible chair-side manner made her the go-to spokeswoman for any dental issue and a popular contributor to radio, TV, and women’s consumer press."