Twitter brands Trump's 'immune from Covid' tweet 'misleading and potentially harmful'

Twitter has branded Donald Trump's tweet as "misleading and potentially harmful". Picture: Twitter

By Nick Hardinges

Twitter has branded Donald Trump's tweet about being "immune" from coronavirus and unable to spread it as "misleading and potentially harmful".

The US President wrote on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon that he had been given a "complete sign off" from White House doctors on Saturday.

However, he did not confirm whether he had yet tested negative for coronavirus following his stay at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Mr Trump claimed that his "sign off" meant that he was now immune from Covid-19 and "can't get" or transmit the virus to other people.

He wrote: "A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!!"

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Later on Sunday, Twitter flagged the tweet saying it violated the social media company's rules about spreading misinformation about coronavirus.

However, the tech firm did not remove the tweet, instead leaving it up as it believes "it may be in the public’s interest" for the post to remain accessible.

A message on the tweet reads: "This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19.

"However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible."

The social media giant has a webpage dedicated to explaining how it decides what information it deems misleading.

