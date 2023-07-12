Twitter down for thousands as users report they can't load profiles

By Kieran Kelly

Thousands of Twitter users are reporting the social media site is down, with some suggesting they cannot load other people's profiles.

Searches for Twitter being down skyrocketed on website tracker 'Down Detector' from around 3pm on Wednesday.

It appears users are unable to load other people's profiles, though users can still tweet.

It is unclear how long it has been down.

Twitter down again, like if you can see this... pic.twitter.com/R4xEsAh5nN — Noodle Vini (@vini_ball) July 12, 2023

Everyone running to threads when Twitter is down



pic.twitter.com/GavuknCROC — khi (@Mekhinevercared) July 12, 2023

It comes amid a turbulent time for Twitter and its owner Elon Musk after the launch of Meta's rival Threads.

It has been reported the time spent by users on Twitter has fallen since Threads launched.