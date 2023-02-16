Two armed brothers robbed Epping jewellers disguised as old men with 'extremely life-like' latex masks

16 February 2023, 13:57 | Updated: 16 February 2023, 14:07

Two brothers who robbed a jewellers in Epping disguised as elderly men have been jailed after their DNA was found in latex face masks worn during the heist.
Two brothers who robbed a jewellers in Epping disguised as elderly men have been jailed after their DNA was found in latex face masks worn during the heist.

By Chris Samuel

Two brothers who robbed a jewellers in Epping disguised as elderly men have been jailed after their DNA was found in "extremely life-like, full-face latex masks" worn during the raid.

George Murphy-Bristow and Benjamin Murphy arrived at the shop in Epping High Street just before 11.30am on Monday 27 September 2021, and gained access after threatening staff to let them in.

Once inside, the pair ushered a staff member to the office where they cable-tied them to a chair before removing a valuable Rolex watch from their wrist.

Brandishing a knife and a hatchet axe, the duo searched the staff area before the alarm was raised, prompting the men to flee in a vehicle that was parked outside.

Several weeks later, officers stopped Murphy Bristow's car on Canvey Island.

They discovered two full-face masks and clothing of identical appearance as those worn by the suspects in the robbery in the boot, and also found was a black duffel bag containing a hatchet, knife and cable ties.

George Murphy-Bristow was arrested at the scene.

The brothers wore latex masks during the robbery.
The brothers wore latex masks during the robbery.

Forensic tests of saliva found inside the two masks identified DNA belonging to George Murphy-Bristow and older brother Benjamin Murphy, linking them to the robbery.

The brothers were arrested in separate locations in June last year, and denied any involvement in the robbery.

Forensic tests of saliva found inside the two masks identified DNA belonging to the pair.
Forensic tests of saliva found inside the two masks identified DNA belonging to the pair.

Both were found guilty by a jury on Wednesday, following a three-day trial at Basildon Crown Court.

Murphy-Bristow was convicted of robbery, two counts of possession of a bladed article, and going equipped for theft. He was jailed for 13 years.

Benjamin Murphy was jailed for 18 years
Benjamin Murphy was jailed for 18 years.

Murphy was found guilty of robbery and two counts of possession of a bladed article, and given 18 years.

The stolen Rolex, valued at £15,000 has never been recovered, the force said.

George Murphy-Bristow was jailed for 13 years.
George Murphy-Bristow was jailed for 13 years.

Det Insp Yoni Adler of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit at Essex Police, said: "Benjamin Murphy and his brother George Murphy-Bristow planned this robbery, to use masks that would help them avoid detection.

"But it was the forensic examination amongst other detailed detective work and proactive policing that proved the pair were directly linked to the robbery."

