Two arrested after woman's drink allegedly spiked in Bristol nightclub

By Emma Soteriou

Two men have been arrested after footage emerged on social media appearing to show a woman's drink being spiked in a nightclub.

Avon and Somerset Police said the two 18-year-olds, both from Gloucestershire, were arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and are in custody.

The clip shared online appeared to show a man dropping a tablet into a young woman's drink while reaching over to collect his own drink.

Enquiries into the incident, which is said to have happened at a Bristol nightclub, are ongoing, police have said.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We'd like to hear from anyone else with information which could help.

"If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we'd recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice.

"The same applies if you're with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.

"Adding a substance to someone's drink without their knowledge or permission is a serious offence, especially if used for the commission of other offences, and could result in serious harm if the person suffers an adverse reaction."

Police have urged anyone with information on the incident to call 101 and give the reference 5221228105.