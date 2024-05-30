Breaking News

Two bodies found in search for father and son, 12, who went missing on walk in Scottish Highlands

The bodies of Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie, 12 have been found. Picture: Police Scotland

By Asher McShane

Two bodies have been found by police searching for a father and his 12-year-old son who went missing while hillwalking in the Scottish Highlands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tom Parry, 49, and his son Richie were due to return to their home in Cheshire on Wednesday after visiting Glen Nevis and Glencoe.

But they did not return and a major search operation was launched.

Police Scotland said yesterday that their car was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe, a village in western Scotland.

Police announced this morning that two bodies had been found.

Police said formal identification had still to take place but their family has been informed.

A police spokesperson said inquiries are ongoing but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

Insp Craig Johnstone said: “Our thoughts are with all those involved. I would like to thank all emergency services and mountain rescue volunteers.”