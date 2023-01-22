Breaking News

Two dead and two in hospital with serious injuries after multi-car pile up on motorway

The M40. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Two people have died in a crash on the M40 motorway on Sunday morning, with two more rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Twelve people were injured in total in the multi-car accident, which saw the M40 in Buckinghamshire, west of London, closed for several hours.

The motorway remained closed southbound between junction 4 and 5 as of 1.30pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "Officers attended a report of an RTC involving multiple vehicles at around 8.15am today.

"Sadly two people have died. Their next of kin has been informed. Two more people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"A further 10 people sustained minor injuries, some of whom have been taken to hospital.

"If anyone saw what happened, or has any dash-cam footage, who has not yet spoken to officers, please get in touch."

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been urged to call 101 or contact Thames Valley Police online, quoting reference 43230032159.

Highways England, which manages the roads, said: "Thames Valley Police, Fire, Ambulance Services and National Highways Traffic Officers attended with Thames Valley Air Ambulance landing on the northbound carriageway.

"The northbound carriageway was also closed, but reopened circa 11.30am.Due to the nature of the incident, Thames Valley Police are carrying out collision investigation work.

"Once complete, vehicle recovery and carriageway clean-up work can begin. The closure is expected to be protracted and in place for a considerable time today."

The Met Office has warned motorists about the freezing fog across much of the country that could make driving conditions dangerous.