Two taken to hospital after Flying Scotsman and carriage crash at station

The Flying Scotsman was involved in a train crash as two people were taken to hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Two people were rushed to hospital after the Flying Scotsman crashed into carriages as it was being attached.

Three others were treated at the scene as the two collided at Aviemore Railway Station in the Cairngorms just after 7pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where the Strathspey Railway heritage line runs.

Belmond and Strathspey Railway said: "We can confirm that on Friday September 29 at 1815, a shunting incident occurred when the Flying Scotsman locomotive was being coupled with Belmond's Royal Scotsman train carriages, which were stationary on heritage railway line, Strathspey Railway.

"Flying Scotsman was visiting the railway as part of a planned excursion.

"Emergency services attended the site to provide assistance. Two people attended hospital and were later released, with others being treated at the scene.

"Appropriate authorities were notified immediately, and we are co-operating with their investigations."

The crash was described as having happened at "slow speed".

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station.

"We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners. Three appliances remain at the scene.

"Two casualties have been transported to Raigmore Hospital. Three casualties were treated at the scene but did not require to be taken to hospital."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7pm on Friday 29 September 2023, we received a report of two trains colliding at Aviemore Railway Station.

"Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital.

"A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing."

The Flying Scotsman was due to run trips at the weekend and the heritage line was expected to be busy.

A spokesman for the National Railway Museum said: "We can confirm that steam locomotive Flying Scotsman has been involved in a shunting incident at Aviemore Station.

"We will provide further information once more details are known."